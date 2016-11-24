Demonetisation: Opposition parties join hands, to hold ‘protest day’ on November 28

Barring the BJD, the entire Opposition — from the Congress to arch rivals SP and BSP, AIADMK and DMK, and Left and TMC — came together on Wednesday for a joint protest outside the House over the continuing cash crunch. They also decided to observe a nationwide “protest day” on November 28. Over 200 MPs from 14 parties, including the AIADMK which has remained quiet on the issue so far, joined the symbolic protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament. While SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati were missing, their MPs were present.
WATCH VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Be Present In Rajya Sabha: What To Expect
Opposition leaders later held a meeting and decided to give a joint protest call to take the fight from Parliament to the streets. However, differences persisted on whether and when to meet President Pranab Mukherjee. The Left parties are not too keen about meeting the President. Admitting the differences, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury quoted Mao to say they would be “marching separately and striking together”.
Yechury said November 28 would be observed as “aakrosh diwas” by all the parties across the country. In Left strongholds like Kerala and Tripura, the protest could transform into a bandh. CPI leader D Raja said the Left parties would observe a week-long protest from November 24-30.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi alleged a “scam” behind the decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. “We feel there is a scam behind this decision. We feel that the Prime Minister and their (party) president had told their people about this decision in advance. So there should be a JPC probe. The Opposition is united. Over 200 MPs were here… The government should say why the decision was taken,” said Rahul.
Asked who was leading the Opposition, he said the voice of the poor was driving the protest.
“What the Prime Minister has done is the world’s biggest impromptu financial experiment. The Prime Minister has not asked anyone about this. It is being said that the Finance Minister did not know about it. The chief economic adviser was not in the know. This decision was not taken by the Finance Minister. This is the Prime Minister’s decision and, because of this decision, crores of people have suffered major losses. The Prime Minister can speak at a concert…but he will not come to Parliament,” said Rahul.
“Why is the Prime Minister scared to come to the House? There should be some reason why he is afraid,” he added.
Rahul said there was an unprecedented surge in bank deposits right before the decision. “The BJP in Bengal and other states knew (about the decision)… The Finance Minister did not know, but those in the BJP organisation knew. And the BJP’s industrialist and trader friends also knew,” he said.
He said the Opposition was in favour of fighting black money and corruption. “The question is why are one billion people being harassed in this manner. It is a question of complete centralisation of power. A country cannot be run in this manner. You have hit the economy. The economy was running well… And you have given the economy a terrible jolt. You have finished farmers, workers and small traders,” he said.
Rahul said it was shameful that no obituary reference was made in Parliament about the people who had died because of this decision.
“The Modi government has not demonetised money, but demonetised the people. Thirteen days have passed, but people are still standing in queues outside banks and ATMs have no money. All Congress units will protest across the country on November 28,” said Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s decision to join the protest came as a surprise, although there was indication about the party’s change of heart on Tuesday itself when its members joined the Opposition ranks in the Lok Sabha.
“As per the instruction of our Chief Minister, the AIADMK is opposing the implementation of the policy of demonetisation. It is causing inconvenience to rural people. That is why we are opposing the implementation of the demonetisation,” said AIADMK leader in Rajya Sabha A Navaneethakrishnan.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Nov 24, 2016 at 4:22 amSomeone has to teach Rahul Jee what a scam really is 2G etc demonetisation is different --- let us all make him a promise that no one will touch his Piggy Bank !!! Be happy and keep us all happy --Reply
- Dec 7, 2016 at 1:35 pmIf only we had elected Raul ji or Kejriwalji or mulayum Singh ji or Mamata ji we could have been on fast track to peace and prosperity.Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 5:11 pmAll those who feels Demonetisation to curb black money is good step by Modi then should go to duty as usual. That how once can stand for good cause.Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 5:13 pmAll those who feels Demonetisation to curb black money is good step by Modi then should go to duty as usual. That is how once can stand for good cause.Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 5:37 pmWhat is the opposition trying to prove by holding bandhs and protests? That they can harm the people more compared to the Govt. They did their worst harm in the 60 years of rule. We the people should jointly declare the bandhs as void.Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 5:51 pmI M with Our Prime Minister decision Shri.Narendra Modi .Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 5:46 pmwhat kind of 15k ry spokes persons indian express ....has...Reply
- Nov 24, 2016 at 5:29 amon 28th india will recall the dailoug of rajni......" BETA, ZHUND MAY THO SUWAR AHHTE HAI, SHER AKELA HOTA HAI...."Reply
- Nov 24, 2016 at 12:01 pmAs per the opposition political parties who is the common people ? we didnt complain any, we support demonetization and who is poor people opposing the demonetization may be themselves because they became poor due to this move of govt.Reply
- Nov 24, 2016 at 3:14 amUnited Oppostion can only save India. Revolution the only solution left now.Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 6:26 pmI support Modi...Not pappuReply
- Nov 24, 2016 at 10:38 pmModi Bhagao, Desh Bachao. Noteban a Scam biggest BJP fraud against nation.Reply
- Nov 24, 2016 at 2:44 amIdeal result of demonetisation depended on subsequent scarce money supply carefully planned by Mr Modi,s lieutenants. Opposition is calling the 'deep strategy' now 'lack of planning'. They are united, but Jan Dhan account surge in a poor state like West Bengal is self explanatory. They are united because most parties have corruption charges against them.Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 6:42 pmRaGa is refusing to talk with responsibility. Every BJP leader knows , so also their friends. But FM does not know. Thus he is insulting public sense.Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 6:35 pmPoor Kum Mamata Didi and Shri Derek did not get the coverage they deserve. tomorrow they can change the tactic to have more crowd. both of them should do cat walk with no robes on, criss crossing. they can shove an air horn (puyy puyy type) in their respective ah's, so that when they walk it makes puyy puyy noise with occasional purr purr noise. They will not only entertain but also attract large crowds..Reply
- Nov 24, 2016 at 11:02 pmI am surer Ms. Jayalalitha has a lot to lose through this demonetization. Wonder if she know of this before hand. She did take seriously ill!Reply
- Nov 24, 2016 at 3:00 amIn the same manner if they lined up and queued in front of the Bank branches wherever they are holding the accounts they can get the Exchange of Notes they are holding but definitely not for the Suit case amount they are holding which was the reason for their protests !!! It seems they failed to read the pulse of the people of the Nation in this regard and thus they are getting exposed by their own selfish act and this only shows them how they are affected by this move of the Govt.!!!Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 4:37 pmDemonetisation to curb black money is good step by Modi but implementation was in wrong manner before considering the after ban situation .Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 6:02 pmModi Will pay for what he has done in the coming election.Reply
- Dec 7, 2016 at 12:22 pmEven today the "No cash" board stares at everyone. Even banks have no money to honour checks across the counter. Cards do not work at all and sundry places. Really day by day feeling nasty about the situation. Govt. makes tall claims but we are yet to see 20, 50 and 100 at the banks. They could at least issue coin bags.Reply
- Nov 23, 2016 at 5:40 pm#I m working 28 nov#Reply
- Load More Comments