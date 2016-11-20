Demonetisation has caused utter misery, helplessness to common man: Congress

At a chemist shop in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. Subham Dutta At a chemist shop in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. Subham Dutta

In a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, the Congress on Sunday alleged that its demonetisation of high value currency has caused utter misery to the common man and left them in a helpless state. “It is a fact that in the guise of demonetisation, Mr. Modi has put up the common man in utter misery and helpless situation. It is a fact and everybody can see this fact with bare naked eyes,” Congress leader Rizwan Arshad told ANI.

“Today the situation is not about people standing in queue, the situation is not about people who cannot afford to pay for their medicines, it is not about those people who cannot afford to get things operated in emergencies and it is not about farmers who are unable to carry on with their agriculture activities. It is about the whole economic activity in this country coming to a standstill and undergoing a loss of lakhs of rupees,” he said.

Arshad said that with people not purchasing, there have been no sales, and therefore, the government will also have less tax collection.

He asked as to who would bear the loss of the last ten days?

“Mr. Modi might tomorrow claim that I have saved one lakh crores out of this demonetisation, but you have actually lost 10 lakh crores in the market. And, to restart this economic activity, we don’t know how many months it will take. This is what the issue is today,” Arshad said.

