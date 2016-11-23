Demonetisation: CPI(M) to observe November 28 as ‘Akrosh diwas’

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The CPI(M) on Wednesday said it will observe November 28 as ‘All India Protest Day’ to protest against the withdrawal of Rs 500/1000 currency notes by the government and the problems faced by the people, especially poor and marginalised, due to the decision. It also put forward its demand that the government should allow transaction using Rs 500 and Rs 1000 demonetised notes till an alternative arrangements for distribution of new notes was put in place.

Six Left parties had Tuesday decided to observe a week- long mass mobilisation from November 24 to 30 against the ‘miseries imposed on the people’ due to demonetisation of Rs 1000 and 500 currency notes.

The Opposition parties in Parliament have also decided, through separate calls by parties, to observe November 28 as ‘Akrosh Divas’.

“The CPI(M) calls upon all its units across the country to organise an ‘All India Protest Day’ on November 28 against the withdrawal of the Rs 1000 and 500 notes and the consequent anarchy it has caused in the country and the consequent mounting agonies of the vast majority of our people, particularly the poor and the marginalised sections,” a statement from CPI(M) Polit Bureau said.

The statement added that the state committees of CPI(M) will decide on various forms of actions – mass demonstrations, dharnas, picketing of RBI and Central government offices, rasta rokos, rail rokos, commercial and general hartal.

“The principal demand should be that till alternative arrangements of making new currency notes available is put in

place or till December 30, the deadline issued by the Central Government, the Rs 1000 and 500 notes should be allowed for all legal transactions, payments and settlements,” the statement added.

