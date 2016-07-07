Delhi government targets Centre over stalling development works

The Delhi government lamented that development work in the capital suffered after officials in-charge of key projects were transferred out. The Delhi government lamented that development work in the capital suffered after officials in-charge of key projects were transferred out.

The Aam Aadmi Party government Thursday attacked the Centre for allegedly interfering in its development work in Delhi. In a full-page advertisement carried in mainstream dailies, they accused the Central government for transferring several senior officials, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aides, without consulting them.

“The Government of India has suddenly transferred senior officers in-charge of important departments outside Delhi, without consulting the elected Government of Delhi,” the ad read.

Published under the title “Why the people of Delhi should suffer?”, the Delhi government lamented that development work in the capital suffered after officials in-charge of key projects such as modernisation of schools, installing CCTV cameras, developing roads, drainage and sewerage in unauthorised colonies were transferred to other states.

The ad also claimed that there are 309 sanctioned posts of DANICS (Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services) officers for Delhi but the Centre has so far provided only 165 officers.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia signed off the ad saying that the people of Delhi gave AAP a sweeping mandate and they will do everything to overcome these “hurdles”.

