BSP workers protest against Dayashankar Singh in Lucknow

BSP workers Thursday held a protest at Hazratganj against former Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president Dayashankar Singh for his derogatory remarks against Mayawati.

Despite permission was denied by the Lucknow District Magistrate, protesters gathered in huge numbers at an Ambedkar statue.

“Usually due to traffic issues, public inconvenience and security concerns; we don’t give permission to protest at Hazratganj,” said the Lucknow DM.

Heavy security was deployed at Hazratganj, a shopping area at the heart of Lucknow. Security was also increased at the BJP’s state office.

Singh, who was suspended for six years from BJP and sacked from his post, compared BSP supremo Mayawati to a prostitute. He apologised for his remarks, but the issue led to an uproar in the Parliament.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expressed regret at Singh’s remarks and said the BJP stands with Mayawati. The BSP also filed a complaint against Singh and an FIR was registered by Uttar Pradesh Police.

At a felicitation ceremony organised by BJP workers, Singh accused Mayawati of taking money in return for party tickets. He alleged that this was the reason supporters of BSP founder Kanshiram were deserting the party.

