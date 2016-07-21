BSP workers protest against Dayashankar Singh in Lucknow

BSP workers Thursday held a protest at Hazratganj against former Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president Dayashankar Singh for his derogatory remarks against Mayawati.
Despite permission was denied by the Lucknow District Magistrate, protesters gathered in huge numbers at an Ambedkar statue.
“Usually due to traffic issues, public inconvenience and security concerns; we don’t give permission to protest at Hazratganj,” said the Lucknow DM.
Heavy security was deployed at Hazratganj, a shopping area at the heart of Lucknow. Security was also increased at the BJP’s state office.
Singh, who was suspended for six years from BJP and sacked from his post, compared BSP supremo Mayawati to a prostitute. He apologised for his remarks, but the issue led to an uproar in the Parliament.
Watch Video: The Implications Of Dayashankar’s Remarks On Mayawati That Left The BJP Red-Faced
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expressed regret at Singh’s remarks and said the BJP stands with Mayawati. The BSP also filed a complaint against Singh and an FIR was registered by Uttar Pradesh Police.
At a felicitation ceremony organised by BJP workers, Singh accused Mayawati of taking money in return for party tickets. He alleged that this was the reason supporters of BSP founder Kanshiram were deserting the party.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Jul 21, 2016 at 10:56 amMayawati got a good chance to politicise the issue to come on the news. No doubt what Singh said is absolutely stupid but there is nothing to politicize this to this extent. Even the language and tone of mayawati in RS y'day is not a civilized one. BSP mla also foul mouthed calling Singh a illegitimate child. Singh has already been sacked by BJP and he himself apologized what is the meaning of such protests? Whether BSP mla also be sacked from party for his derogatory statementReply
- Jul 21, 2016 at 3:02 pmLate Kanshi Ram's family said that Mayawati has ruined the married and family life of Late Kanshi Ram. What is the moral character of Mayawati? Shame on Mayawati.Reply
- Jul 21, 2016 at 3:05 pmThe family of Late Kanshi Ram said that Mayawati ruined the married and family life of Late Kanshi Ram. What is the character of Mayawati? Shame on Mayawati.Reply