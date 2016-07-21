Latest News
  • Daya Shankar Singh’s comments: BSP MLA says there is something wrong with his DNA, ‘I think he is an illegitimate child’

Daya Shankar Singh’s comments: BSP MLA says there is something wrong with his DNA, ‘I think he is an illegitimate child’

Daya Shankar Singh on Wednesday compared Mayawati to a prostitute at a felicitation organised by BJP workers in his honour.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2016 8:00 pm
daya shankar singh, daya shankar singh mayawati, mayawati daya shankar singh, bsp daya shankar singh, “There’s something wrong with Daya Shankar Singh’s DNA, I think he is an illegitimate child,”  Bahujan Samajwadi Party MLA Usha Chaudhary (right) said.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party MLA Usha Chaudhary Thursday hit out at suspended BJP leader Daya Shankar Singh over his derogatory remarks against Mayawati.

“There’s something wrong with Daya Shankar Singh’s DNA, I think he is an illegitimate child,” she said.

Chaudhary added, “What Daya Shankar Singh said about Mayawati, I think his family is like that.”

Singh on Wednesday compared Mayawati to a prostitute at a felicitation organised by BJP workers in his honour. He alleged that Mayawati has been taking money in exchange for party tickets.

The remark sparked huge protests in the Parliament, with Mayawati saying “his (Singh’s) remarks apply for his sister and daughter and not for me. The whole country will not forgive BJP… people will come on the streets”.

Watch VideoThe Implications Of Dayashankar’s Remarks On Mayawati That Left The BJP Red-Faced

 

BSP workers today held protests against Singh in Hazratganj, demanding his arrest. A case was registered late last night in Hazratganj under SC/ST Act against Singh. Police today raided Singh’s house in Ballia, but he was found to be missing.

The BJP suspended Singh for six years and sacked him from the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit vice-president post. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley express regret at Singh’s comments and said the BJP stands with Mayawati on the issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. V
    Vikrant
    Jul 21, 2016 at 12:32 pm
    He has become berozgaar since NDA came to power like many other parasites. all the money that italian mafia looted these parssites got a cut of it thru freebees or leeting them carry out their anti national agenda. It has stopped now hence his frustration against NDA
    Reply
    1. V
      Vikrant
      Jul 21, 2016 at 12:29 pm
      Illegitimate child of mayawati?
      Reply
      1. V
        Vikrant
        Jul 21, 2016 at 1:26 pm
        Lol you mean dalits trust jihadis whom ambedkar called snakes? Or do they trust anti natuonals commies? Or they trust italian mafia?
        Reply
        1. A
          ak dev
          Jul 21, 2016 at 8:10 pm
          Are you the other son of Maya Goddess?
          Reply
          1. A
            ak dev
            Jul 21, 2016 at 7:55 pm
            Do you really think that politicians are for solving problems?
            Reply
            1. A
              ak dev
              Jul 21, 2016 at 8:03 pm
              Keju and Pappu are angry with you. Where were you this night. You have forgotten your routine with Maya Goddess.
              Reply
              1. A
                ak dev
                Jul 21, 2016 at 7:58 pm
                No, he is your BAPU.
                Reply
                1. A
                  ak dev
                  Jul 21, 2016 at 8:16 pm
                  Pappu, Keju and dalits, all worship Maya Goddess. That's why Modi has tightened the haramkhors.
                  Reply
                  1. A
                    aneel
                    Jul 21, 2016 at 7:10 pm
                    So now what is the difference between the two comments by Data Shanker Singh and the BJP leaders? Both comments utterly disgraceful and unacceptable. Will Mayawait condemn her party's leaders comment on the parents if Mr Singh?
                    Reply
                    1. A
                      ashok s
                      Jul 21, 2016 at 11:05 am
                      Do it , check his DNA, blood etc etc but at your party expences
                      Reply
                      1. A
                        aks
                        Jul 21, 2016 at 3:06 pm
                        Exactly same as your dear and respected mother.
                        Reply
                        1. B
                          bridgesh
                          Jul 21, 2016 at 1:26 pm
                          Well put and true . he is a b
                          Reply
                          1. G
                            Guru
                            Jul 21, 2016 at 6:45 pm
                            Dayashankar's response: "Ji Mata ji, jaisa aap kahen"
                            Reply
                            1. H
                              Hindu
                              Jul 21, 2016 at 4:59 pm
                              I thnk Usha Chadhary is right. Do a DNA test of Dayashankar and you will find genes matching Maya and Kanshi Ram.
                              Reply
                              1. K
                                Kabir
                                Jul 21, 2016 at 5:04 pm
                                if you want be in race,, there is no ending.. people can even talk about vedas and puranas. that doesn't solve the problem does it? calling names to any woman is not indian culture, even if you are a vedic and pretend to be indian in the mask of hindu, you must follow the local culture. :-)
                                Reply
                                1. K
                                  kamath Ramesh
                                  Jul 21, 2016 at 10:51 am
                                  BJP showed its courage by sacking Singh from post and party. Why BSP is not sacking its mla who is also foul mouthed and said Singh is illegitimate child. This shows the level of the BSP
                                  Reply
                                  1. S
                                    Shridhar Shettigar
                                    Jul 21, 2016 at 11:12 am
                                    Are you paid to write all these comments?? Else why is this urge to write comments defending BJP on all news items...
                                    Reply
                                    1. W
                                      WhoAmI
                                      Jul 21, 2016 at 11:34 am
                                      Wont be surprised , if she is let off the hook...."women empowerment".
                                      Reply
                                      1. B
                                        Baba
                                        Jul 21, 2016 at 1:03 pm
                                        De dana dan....ab pata chala election apne UP mein hone wale hain...
                                        Reply
                                        1. B
                                          Baba
                                          Jul 21, 2016 at 1:02 pm
                                          OMG.....Mr george....a sweeping statement...never make a sweeping statement.wise ppl say...
                                          Reply
                                          1. M
                                            madan gupta
                                            Jul 21, 2016 at 11:33 pm
                                            Let Daya Shankar has a date with Usha Chaudhry front and back.
                                            Reply
                                            1. Load More Comments

                                            Best of Express

                                            Buzzing Now

                                            Top News

                                            May 17: Latest News