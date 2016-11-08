CPI(M) stands for Indian nationalism, not Hindu nationalism: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) stands for Indian nationalism and not Hindu nationalism, its general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Tuesday as he launched a veiled attack on RSS over its alleged efforts to implement Hindutva agenda in an intensified manner.
“The CPI(M) stands not for Hindu nationalism but for Indian nationalism,” Yechury tweeted without naming the Sangh.
The comment from the Marxist leader follows his attack on RSS on Monday in Thiruvananthpuram, where he launched a year-long celebrations marking centenary of Great October Revolution.
During his address, the Rajya Sabha member had accused the Modi government of intensifying efforts to implement Hindutva agenda allegedly under the control of RSS.
“The situation has gone to an extent that the RSS is now issuing certificates of patriotism. They are propagating that Hindutva equates to Indian nationalism,” he had observed.
- Nov 12, 2016 at 7:16 amHis name is Sitaram, but he is born to Md may be .......or a Russian/chinese parents. His DNA is defective.He supports Hindustan ke tukde, supports rapists, doesnt mind destroying a university of JNU, supports naxals who does not want to follow consution but still speak abt being a nationalist.............he is snake whose head shd be crushed at first opputunityReply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 4:26 amThis Telugu Bramin is most disliked person in India after Rahul hi Kejriwal. He is a stooge of China. He created a lot of problem for India in Nepal election. He can not get a single vote even in his native place Kakinada. "Kis mat ki roti kaa raha hai ". He and his goons are polluting the JNU. He is a bloody anti national.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 10:13 amHats off to sitaram for speaking the truth.Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 3:49 amCommunists and nationalism? What a joke. It was the disloyalty of communists towards India and shameless support to Chinese aggression in 1962 which prompted the Prophet of secularism, Jawaharlal Nehru to bring Sixteenth amendment to the Consution incorporating the pledge to uphold the "unity and integrity" of India in all formats of oaths in the Third Schedule to the Consution. Communists supportd creation of stan and still support the annihilation of Hindus in JandK by their strategic silence since exodus of Pandits from 1990 onwards.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 10:59 amThese fellows who do not have any political substance in the current scenario, will only stand for anything that is anti-Hindu and pro-Muslim, even if it means a Muslim. Disgusting scoundrels.Reply
- Nov 9, 2016 at 10:49 amha ha ha atleast he decided to use the word Nationalism..so much soReply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 12:08 pmSitaram Yechury, MP from Rajya Sabha always wants to be in limelight by his controversial statement whether it is in Rajya Sabha or in Public.He knows attacking Modi Govt, he will get appreciation from other who are against Narendra Modi. Further he has no positive views or Ideas to get India progressed rapidly but his only work is to block good work of Modi. If Modi Govt succeeds then he has no voice in Public.Therefore it is better to ignore him and let him carry out his shouting regulalrly for his own happyness..Public has no time to listen to him .From West Bengal CPM has already been uprooted by Mamata Banerjee.It is going to get Bharat mukt soon.Reply
- Nov 9, 2016 at 3:38 amMr.Sitaram Yechury . Could you please contest Lok Saba elections or embly elections and get elected?Reply
- Nov 11, 2016 at 1:28 pmI am extremely disturbed and distorted by this statement issued by this Commie leader Mr.Yechury. In my view this chap is advocating and propagating communal-ism through back door. What he means by Hindu-nationalism? Who gives him the right to issue such sermon? In my view he is a pakka atheist and die-hard secularist. He is absolutely a danger for our multi-polar and multi-dimensional society, where all sorts of people with various religiosity and multi-cultural affiliated societies are living peacefully here in India. Now this Chap is advocating such defunct Commie theory which is totally un-acceptable to our modern vibrant and progressive society. Mr.Yachury must be exposed thoroughly and he needs political isolation with immediate effect. He is danger for our society.Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 11:31 ampeople are talking of causing hardship to general public due to demonetizing by central Govt. These people don't see that they cause hardship to public while calling to bandh / hartal.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 10:57 amThanks to coming to power of this government and the way it is functioning on all fronts that the communists who used to say "India is made up of 17-18 nations" have been forced to eat crow. When one believes in Indian nationalism then obviously one believes in ONE INDIAN NATION.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 10:37 amThere is no Hindu nationalism apart (different) from Indian (Bharatiya) nationalism.lt;br/gt;Oh! what a climb down; a communist has at last agrees that India is A nation after all, not an embly of different nations as preached by them till now.Reply
- Nov 11, 2016 at 9:07 amwhat is wrong with fascism? it is authoritarian, dictatorship which suppress other views, parties etc. It is goonda Raj. All these is true for Communism too.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;What are the differences?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;1. fascists are nationalists, communists allegiance is with communist manifesto and other communist states (like china).lt;br/gt;2. Besides Communists target some sections of society who they clify as the other cl. They consider the enemy cl as sub human. They thrive on imainary cl strugglesReply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 7:44 amPl try to unite nationalism partyReply
- Nov 11, 2016 at 4:31 pmif BJP and it's servile minions have been issuing certificates of nationalism for the last 2 years ,lt;br/gt;why can't yechury also do the same ?Reply
- Nov 11, 2016 at 4:32 pmwho gives him the right to issue sermon ? The consution of India . maybe you should read it some time.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 11:06 amthere is nothing called Muslim nationalism, CPI (M) stands for Chinese nationalismReply
- Nov 11, 2016 at 4:46 amWho the P=H=U=K=K=K=K are you to decide ??? India means A HINDU NATION..Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 5:12 amComing from the Marxist, who in the pre-independence era ped a resolution demanding that India be parioned into 18 countries and not 2, that indeed is a bit thick! No wonder they are almost extinct world wide...Reply
- Nov 13, 2016 at 6:08 amcommunists are shifting loyalties from father land (China, soviet Russia) to mother land (India)Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 11:30 amCPM is almost extinct species.Reply
