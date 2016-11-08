CPI(M) stands for Indian nationalism, not Hindu nationalism: Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury in Kolkata on Saturday. Subham Dutta Sitaram Yechury in Kolkata on Saturday. Subham Dutta

CPI(M) stands for Indian nationalism and not Hindu nationalism, its general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Tuesday as he launched a veiled attack on RSS over its alleged efforts to implement Hindutva agenda in an intensified manner.

“The CPI(M) stands not for Hindu nationalism but for Indian nationalism,” Yechury tweeted without naming the Sangh.

The comment from the Marxist leader follows his attack on RSS on Monday in Thiruvananthpuram, where he launched a year-long celebrations marking centenary of Great October Revolution.

During his address, the Rajya Sabha member had accused the Modi government of intensifying efforts to implement Hindutva agenda allegedly under the control of RSS.

“The situation has gone to an extent that the RSS is now issuing certificates of patriotism. They are propagating that Hindutva equates to Indian nationalism,” he had observed.

