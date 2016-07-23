Congress launches UP poll campaign, flags off three-day bus yatra

Congress Saturday launched its poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh, with party chief Sonia Gandhi and her deputy Rahul Gandhi flagging off a three-day bus yatra – “27 saal UP behaal” – from the party headquarters here.
The yatra, aimed at reaching out to the public and highlighting the alleged failure of successive governments in Uttar Pradesh in the past 27 years ever since the Congress is out of power there, will cover a total distance of 600 kms.
Top Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is the general secretary in-charge of party affairs in the state, Sheila Dikshit, the party’s chief ministerial face in the state, and state unit chief Raj Babbar, along with others will travel in the bus that will halt at various places en route Kanpur.
They will also address a number of public meetings and interact with party workers on the way. The yatra will cover four districts each day and will halt at Moradabad on the first day, covering important districts in western Uttar Pradesh.
It will then travel to Shahjahanpur, covering Rampur and Bareilly and on the third day it will cover Hardoi, Kannauj and then end at Kanpur.
Azad said the party will aim to form a government in Uttar Pradesh. The party does not believe in dividing people on religious and caste lines and seek to unite them instead, he said.
“Through this yatra we will take to the people, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s message of unity. Unlike other parties we do not want to divide the voters in the name of religion and community
Smt Sonia Gandhi & VP Rahul Gandhi flag-Off the Bus Yatra from 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi#27SaalUPBehalhttp://t.co/Y7S2UxgbbF
— INC India (@INCIndia) July 23, 2016
“It has been 27 years since Congress has been out of power and during this period, BJP, BSP and SP ruled the state and divided the people in the name of community and religion. But we will try to unite everybody and form a government which will not give preference to any particular community,” said Azad.
The yatra will be followed by a meeting of UP Congress in Lucknow on July 29 that will be attended by Rahul Gandhi.
“The yatra will speak about the failure and misgovernance of successive governments in the last 27 years,” Sanjay Singh, who heads the poll campaign committee of the party in UP, said.
“We will campaign in such a way that we reach out to every voter at least three or four times,” he said.
Echoing similar views, Babbar said they are carrying the message of unity through this yatra.
- Jul 23, 2016 at 1:14 pmCongress should start "Shav Yatra" instead of "Bus Yatra"Reply
- Jul 23, 2016 at 10:32 amअबकी बार शिला सरकारReply
- Jul 23, 2016 at 12:07 pmPeople of India do not accept foreigner and their children may be false hi, gson of Ferozkhan or maino.Reply
- Jul 23, 2016 at 12:43 pmthe congress has to be wary of imaginary scams which will be leaked just before the poll date by the BJP .. that is the startegy which has kept the Modi FARCE ( WAVE !) afloat.... If the congress wants to put up a good show they also need Priyanka to be the face of the campaign ... She looks to be the Indra that India needsReply
- Jul 23, 2016 at 5:08 pmCongress men need good air conditioned 'sleeper' cl bus to complete the yatra. They are obedient followers .Reply
- Jul 23, 2016 at 10:12 amAll the best congress. We have achieved and build India in last 60 years. When we got independent there was laterally nothing. Now India is super power. Some people only power wants to destroy country.Reply
- Jul 23, 2016 at 11:39 amWinning is one of the aims when an election is contested. But this is also an opportunity to explain to the people, how our NRIndra Modi has duped the people to get power. The corruption against which he and his party fought the election is now flourishing under him. Many MPs and Ministers are having criminal records as per report. In the country women are not safe and they are being attacked and raped and abused. Even a Dalit leader and ex-CM is compared by the ruling party member with a six worker for having questioned the ruling party. Students are attacked. The PM's own state is burning. Anarchy previous in many parts of the country and in J and K. The PM remains silent. What Manmohan Singh did not lose in 10 years, Modi has lost in two years. The prices are controlled by God. No one can ask any question in parliament which will be disallowed by the speaker. Only BJP members can speak in parliament. They talk about their jail term during Emergency, but the very same people abuse the people and become hero. So the Congress and other parties have a responsibility to call the bluff of the irresponsible BJP and its PM.Reply
