Congress playing politics over national security, martyrs: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday slammed Congress saying the grand old party was playing politics over national security and sacrifices made by martyrs in the Nagrota terror attack. The comments came after the party leaders staged a walkout from Parliament, claiming that the tradition of paying respects to martyrs was not followed. Naidu said the Speaker had informed the House that combing operations were still going on in Nagrota and once they were completed, only then respects could be paid to the martyrs.

Naidu also accused the Opposition parties of running away from the debate. “Despite the prime minister’s presence in the House, I don’t know why Congress and their supporters left the House?” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The opposition parties have been trying to corner ruling BJP on the Prime Minister’s continued absence from Parliament stating that a debate on demonetisation could only be done in his presence.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, however, said it was for the first time that tribute was not paid to martyred soldiers in the House, which is why they staged a walkout.

“The people of this country do not like such politics. Congress walked out during the question hour and then came back,” Naidu said.

