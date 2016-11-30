Congress playing politics over national security, martyrs: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday slammed Congress saying the grand old party was playing politics over national security and sacrifices made by martyrs in the Nagrota terror attack. The comments came after the party leaders staged a walkout from Parliament, claiming that the tradition of paying respects to martyrs was not followed. Naidu said the Speaker had informed the House that combing operations were still going on in Nagrota and once they were completed, only then respects could be paid to the martyrs.
WATCH VIDEO: After Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter Handle, Congress Official Twitter Account Hacked
Naidu also accused the Opposition parties of running away from the debate. “Despite the prime minister’s presence in the House, I don’t know why Congress and their supporters left the House?” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
The opposition parties have been trying to corner ruling BJP on the Prime Minister’s continued absence from Parliament stating that a debate on demonetisation could only be done in his presence.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, however, said it was for the first time that tribute was not paid to martyred soldiers in the House, which is why they staged a walkout.
“The people of this country do not like such politics. Congress walked out during the question hour and then came back,” Naidu said.
- Jan 7, 2017 at 12:05 pmBorder clashes boost the standing of current Prime Ministers of India and stan in their domestic audience. Amit Shah has publically declared that BJP wants to use 'surgical strikes' to win votes for BJP. Were the victims of the attacks just 'collateral damage' in this greater scheme of winning votes? Were the surgical strikes carried out for BJP to boost standing of the PM ? No one wants a Nuclear War. Not ordinary Indians nor ordinary stanis. Someone like Sartaz Aziz could start a nuclear war.Reply
- Jan 7, 2017 at 12:07 pmMs ?Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 11:14 amYou don't have the courage and strength to hear from the other side.Thats exactly Modi and his cohorts problem too.Learn to agree to the real situation and have the humility to say things are really bad.Not just run someone down.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 11:54 amDespite repeated attacks on security establishments, Pathankot, Uri, Gurdaspur, with terrorists sneaking in and killing our personnel, all our government does is point a finger at stan. Why is it that we have not expended any effort on making the security of these camps fool proof? Our Hone Minister, Defence Minister and Security Advisor are quick to take credit when we are winning but are hapless in enhancing security procedures. Look at the American camps in Afghanistan. They are right in the middle of a war zone but almost all casualties take place outside these camps. Inside, they are safe havens for the soldiers where they live their lives as they would in their homeland. Imagine the plight of our soldiers when they have to live a life of fear both inside and outside the camps. It is time to tone down the rhetoric and stop terming any criticism of the government , when it has failed, as anti national.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 12:55 pmMr Suresh, you too.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 1:03 pmI have full facts and wants to know when the debate was started on 16 th Nov. without ANY pre- condition of PM BE PRESENT NOT ALLOWED TO CONTINUE TILL TODAY.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 12:55 pmIf you want to see horses running after a donkey see Congress.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 12:24 pmTo me it appears that now IE has become a biased newspaper.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 7:08 amNaidu ji, Fire your inept Def minister and please defend this country. If you are unable to do so, just quit and go. Under BJP's 56 inch defenece policy, we are looking like a dumb defenceless country.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 10:07 amBoth are playing politics , one on soldiers and another on netizens. We ate fed up of bothReply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 8:38 amNaidu is firing blanksReply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 7:54 amfunny guy, i do not know what type strike they will do this time...!!!Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 6:57 amWhen you will do then this is NATIONALISM, when others will then that is POLITICS.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 7:25 amWhat did this tedha moo waala ch00tya do when congress was in power?Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 7:55 amDeclare Congress as treacherous party. Secularism is treachery.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 7:53 amIt is evident that congress is playing politics in all in necessary matters. Congress statement through Gulam Nabis stement is evident on of this trechery. Congress has grown into self centered treacherous party. They do not know difference between treachery and politics. All should pledge, not to vote for Congress even if candidate is Abdul kalam, pranab mukherjer, Nandan Nilekani or any other very reputed person. The Congress is are growing to be treacherous. It is more important to declare Congress as treacherous party than declaring pak as terror state.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 8:17 amMr Naidu, you are the one is playing politics.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Do you remember how many people died because of the foolishly executed move by your party? Or you are not supposed to remember that?lt;br/gt;I did not hear anybody in your party speaking even a single word of sympathy for the people who died. Are you ruling people or something else?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Tons of paper wasted in old currency notes, day-and-night working for all bank employees, forcing 1 billion people to waste their days in queues, messing up different industries, 60 people dead.lt;br/gt;Yesterday, one person had to delay cremation of his wife because of cash crunch (that may just one instance of thousands of similar issues). Who is responsible?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;And nobody is supposed to ask you questions?lt;br/gt;You create a mess? And people are supposed to cheer? Only inhumane people may cheer.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Instead of talking about politics of opposition, please make some suggestions to your own party folks to do corrections in system, to get us out of the mess.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;And when you are talking about politics, you should also speak about how much of black wealth was in the cash form. Let me remind to everybody that only 5% of black-wealth was in the cash form. And demonetization is not going recover even that 5% also because lot of it would may get converted through back-channels (as is usual with our country).lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;So, what we we gaining by 60 deaths and all the mess created by you?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;You must remember that you are ruling a country of people, not a herd of cattle?Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 8:31 amVenky and his party is always confused with nationalism, politics, communalism altogether, in this last 2.5 years this has been their only achievement, they have together confused Indians, its all the same all around and nothing has changed and not enough of that they have ended up confusing even RBI which is now issuing new orders every other day.Reply
