Congress mocks Chetan Chauhan appointment as NIFT chief

The Congress Saturday ridiculed the appointment of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan as the chairman of the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

“It seems that the government wants to convert the National Institute of Fashion Technology into the national institute of cricket technology,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

Chetan Chauhan, he said, “has a fair amount of experience in the Delhi and District Cricket Association which has faced multiple inquiries by Serious Fraud Investigation Office and is currently facing a CBI inquiry. So may be the government thought that all that experience would be useful in running the NIFT,” he added.

