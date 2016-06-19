Congress mocks Chetan Chauhan appointment as NIFT chief

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:June 19, 2016 3:23 am
The Congress Saturday ridiculed the appointment of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan as the chairman of the National Institute of Fashion Technology.
“It seems that the government wants to convert the National Institute of Fashion Technology into the national institute of cricket technology,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.
Chetan Chauhan, he said, “has a fair amount of experience in the Delhi and District Cricket Association which has faced multiple inquiries by Serious Fraud Investigation Office and is currently facing a CBI inquiry. So may be the government thought that all that experience would be useful in running the NIFT,” he added.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Jun 21, 2016 at 8:23 amSuch clots, these khangressies. The w edifice of administration in India and most of the world is based on non specialised generalists . What to talk of NIFT , what is the qualifications and experience of the ministers and bureaucrats at the helm of affairs at the crucial defence ministry , which controls the forces and mechanisms holding the country together and responsible for countering external aggression ? The NIFT has been headed by two bureaucrats in the past , were they better qualified ? Cricketer can not head NIFT , but nobody seems to be bothered when cricket (and other sports) are administered by politicians and businessmen ! One could go on and on giving examples of such double standards , suffice it to say that this is a meaningless and politically motivated campaign of misinformation and perfidy , which does not deserve the attention it is getting .Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 12:57 pmWhy so much noise on such appointments? Whichever party in the power appoints their own person for these posts as these posts are more of symbolic and administrative rather than technical. At least congress should not make issue as they have appointed tvs chairman to this post. Did they want to make this National Insute of scooter technology?Reply