Congress a sinking ship, no one knows how many will desert it: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said Congress is a “sinking ship”. He was addressing a Vikas Parv rally to commemorate two years of the Raman Singh government in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur.
Singh said the opposition party was a “sinking ship” and “nobody can tell how many will desert the party in the future.”
The statement comes in the wake of the state first CM Ajit Jogi quitting Congress.
- Samajwadi Party taking help of crutches which are weak: Rajnath Singh
- Uttarakhand Elections 2017: Congress is a sinking ship being deserted by all, says Rajnath
- Congress a 'sinking' ship, says Rajnath Singh
- Ajit Jogi set to float new party, says Cong made compromises
- Used to having his way, Jogi finds clout, camp reduced
- BJP alleges Ajit Jogi hand in killings of Congressmen in Naxal attack
Watch Video: What’s making news
Rajnath also made an appeal to Maoists to shun violence. Singh said India could “tolerate anything, but not the use of violence.”
“We want to bring development, but innocent people are being killed. Whatever ideology you want to follow, please do, but let go of violence. Let us discuss the problems that exist, this is a democracy, put your point forth. Our government will listen, everyone will listen, but this has to stop.”
Singh praised Chief Minister Raman Singh extensively and said that everyone was witness to the strides that have been made by the BJP in the state ever since they were elected to power in 2003. In his speech, Singh spoke of several schemes launched by the Modi government and added that the Centre was adept at “manning our borders”. “I want to tell you that there has been a fifty percent reduction in successful cross border infiltrations,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now