Children say other word for PayTM is ‘PayPM’: Mamata Banerjee in Patna

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his demonetisation policy during her visit to Patna. “Children these days say the other word for PayTM is ‘PayPM’,” Mamata said. Banerjee has been visiting different states in an attempt to take her protest against government’s demonetisation policy to the public. “The big boss of Big Bazaar has become our prime minister,” she added.

Earlier, Mamata had lashed out at PM Modi after he asked all the BJP MPs and MLAs to submit their account transaction details between November 9 and December 31 to Amit Shah. She had demanded that rather than post demonetisation period, the details of transactions made before the announcement of demonetisation should be obtained.

Mamata was also the first leader who spoke against demonetisation policy and has played a major role in bringing together the opposition parties to organise protest against ruling BJP.

