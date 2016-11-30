Children say other word for PayTM is ‘PayPM’: Mamata Banerjee in Patna

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his demonetisation policy during her visit to Patna. “Children these days say the other word for PayTM is ‘PayPM’,” Mamata said. Banerjee has been visiting different states in an attempt to take her protest against government’s demonetisation policy to the public. “The big boss of Big Bazaar has become our prime minister,” she added.
Earlier, Mamata had lashed out at PM Modi after he asked all the BJP MPs and MLAs to submit their account transaction details between November 9 and December 31 to Amit Shah. She had demanded that rather than post demonetisation period, the details of transactions made before the announcement of demonetisation should be obtained.
Mamata was also the first leader who spoke against demonetisation policy and has played a major role in bringing together the opposition parties to organise protest against ruling BJP.
- Nov 30, 2016 at 1:41 pmFrom her behavior it appears Mamata has become mentally unstable.Reply
- Dec 17, 2016 at 2:28 amYou are rightReply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 3:33 pmWhat are the words for ' VISA' and Mastercard' and 'paypal' being used more after 08NOV, Ms. Lexicon Lady?Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 12:58 pmI don't know why is she travelling different states and wasting others time, when nobody is interested in listening to what she says. Complete FLOP SHOW.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 12:53 pmYes I think these opposition politicians think they have a chance to har Modi by public drama and the stalling of parliament. The people are watching across India very carefully. The poll in the IE on disclosing politician monies says it all. We need politicians of demonstrated integrity who wish to serve India not themselves. We need people who work day and night in the state they were elected not seeking to be national leaders at any cost. I do not believe it is your Hindi dictionary and tutor which will help you across India. You are suited to Bengal and God help Bengal. Or should I say rural Bengal. Some people have called you names I do not understand although they sound derogatory.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 11:46 amindians kno that bjp has taken a major step to curb corruption, They also kno that mamta congress maya lalu mulayam etc are totally corrupt. Thr is no chance that her aggression n anger against demonetisation is due to the loss of black moneyReply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 1:36 pmOh My God!Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 11:47 amThis stupid lady doesn't have time to govern WB instead going to other states and barking against MODI for doing demonetization. If childern say Paytm as "Pay PM" then childern will pronounce "mamata" as "ma tata"Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 11:10 amSince demonetization not just children all are calling mamata a "danga didi"Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 12:47 pmShe thinks in 2019 LS elections, she has a chance to become PM, just like in 2014, Kejriwal thought.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 11:20 amChildren also call Mamata as Maid servant. So?....Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 1:56 pmWhy she is travelling to other states and Delhi frequently and addressing rallies? Is not election campaign?Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 10:57 amburnnnnnReply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 11:40 amWhy do people of w Bengal keep making the wrong choice? First they had communists, now TMC. Pity.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 10:39 amPagalReply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 1:28 pmEven after her great flop of Bandh call; she has not learnt her lesson and wasting her time by going and spending out side her state instead of improving the conditions in her state for which is was elected. Now it is for the intelligent/???? voters of WB to decide about her/party future!!!! JaihindReply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 9:37 amMamata must first disclose accounts of her party ,before asking others to do so.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 12:41 pmuseless mamta, dont you have any other work?Reply
- Dec 8, 2016 at 11:22 amGFN RaGa who does not have any attribute to become PM shows his dynastic arrogance, while Crazywal and Barking B of Bengal, the other two aspirants for PM Post are not fit to becone even chaparasis of PM office. Their politics are outbursts of their frustration.Reply
