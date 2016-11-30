Latest News
  • Children say other word for PayTM is ‘PayPM’: Mamata Banerjee in Patna





By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2016 4:15 pm
mamata banerjee, mamata, narendra modi, modi, mamata modi, mann ki baat, india news, latest news, indian express West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his demonetisation policy during her visit to Patna. “Children these days say the other word for PayTM is ‘PayPM’,” Mamata said. Banerjee has been visiting different states in an attempt to take her protest against government’s demonetisation policy to the public. “The big boss of Big Bazaar has become our prime minister,” she added.

Earlier, Mamata had lashed out at PM Modi after he asked all the BJP MPs and MLAs to submit their account transaction details between November 9 and December 31 to Amit Shah. She had demanded that rather than post demonetisation period, the details of transactions made before the announcement of demonetisation should be obtained.

Mamata was also the first leader who spoke against demonetisation policy and has played a major role in bringing together the opposition parties to organise protest against ruling BJP.

  1. A
    Alkesh
    Nov 30, 2016 at 1:41 pm
    From her behavior it appears Mamata has become mentally unstable.
    Reply
    1. S
      Sagar bairagi
      Dec 17, 2016 at 2:28 am
      You are right
      Reply
      1. V
        Vish
        Nov 30, 2016 at 3:33 pm
        What are the words for ' VISA' and Mastercard' and 'paypal' being used more after 08NOV, Ms. Lexicon Lady?
        Reply
        1. A
          Abhinav
          Nov 30, 2016 at 12:58 pm
          I don't know why is she travelling different states and wasting others time, when nobody is interested in listening to what she says. Complete FLOP SHOW.
          Reply
          1. A
            Amrita
            Nov 30, 2016 at 12:53 pm
            Yes I think these opposition politicians think they have a chance to har Modi by public drama and the stalling of parliament. The people are watching across India very carefully. The poll in the IE on disclosing politician monies says it all. We need politicians of demonstrated integrity who wish to serve India not themselves. We need people who work day and night in the state they were elected not seeking to be national leaders at any cost. I do not believe it is your Hindi dictionary and tutor which will help you across India. You are suited to Bengal and God help Bengal. Or should I say rural Bengal. Some people have called you names I do not understand although they sound derogatory.
            Reply
            1. C
              Chirayu
              Nov 30, 2016 at 11:46 am
              indians kno that bjp has taken a major step to curb corruption, They also kno that mamta congress maya lalu mulayam etc are totally corrupt. Thr is no chance that her aggression n anger against demonetisation is due to the loss of black money
              Reply
              1. V
                Vijayaraghavan
                Nov 30, 2016 at 1:36 pm
                Oh My God!
                Reply
                1. S
                  SATISH
                  Nov 30, 2016 at 11:47 am
                  This stupid lady doesn't have time to govern WB instead going to other states and barking against MODI for doing demonetization. If childern say Paytm as "Pay PM" then childern will pronounce "mamata" as "ma tata"
                  Reply
                  1. K
                    kamath Ramesh
                    Nov 30, 2016 at 11:10 am
                    Since demonetization not just children all are calling mamata a "danga didi"
                    Reply
                    1. K
                      K Chatterjee
                      Nov 30, 2016 at 12:47 pm
                      She thinks in 2019 LS elections, she has a chance to become PM, just like in 2014, Kejriwal thought.
                      Reply
                      1. K
                        K Chatterjee
                        Nov 30, 2016 at 11:20 am
                        Children also call Mamata as Maid servant. So?....
                        Reply
                        1. K
                          K Chatterjee
                          Nov 30, 2016 at 1:56 pm
                          Why she is travelling to other states and Delhi frequently and addressing rallies? Is not election campaign?
                          Reply
                          1. V
                            Vihari Naidu
                            Nov 30, 2016 at 10:57 am
                            burnnnnn
                            Reply
                            1. S
                              subraman
                              Nov 30, 2016 at 11:40 am
                              Why do people of w Bengal keep making the wrong choice? First they had communists, now TMC. Pity.
                              Reply
                              1. T
                                tusharkp
                                Nov 30, 2016 at 10:39 am
                                Pagal
                                Reply
                                1. C
                                  Citizen
                                  Nov 30, 2016 at 1:28 pm
                                  Even after her great flop of Bandh call; she has not learnt her lesson and wasting her time by going and spending out side her state instead of improving the conditions in her state for which is was elected. Now it is for the intelligent/???? voters of WB to decide about her/party future!!!! Jaihind
                                  Reply
                                  1. V
                                    Vivek Rana
                                    Nov 30, 2016 at 9:37 am
                                    Mamata must first disclose accounts of her party ,before asking others to do so.
                                    Reply
                                    1. V
                                      Vastav
                                      Nov 30, 2016 at 12:41 pm
                                      useless mamta, dont you have any other work?
                                      Reply
                                      1. Y
                                        Yadubhanu
                                        Dec 8, 2016 at 11:22 am
                                        GFN RaGa who does not have any attribute to become PM shows his dynastic arrogance, while Crazywal and Barking B of Bengal, the other two aspirants for PM Post are not fit to becone even chaparasis of PM office. Their politics are outbursts of their frustration.
                                        Reply
