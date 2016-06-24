Chattisgarh: Maoists killed 70 BJP workers in 2 yrs, says Chief Minister Raman Singh

Latest News
The Congress hit back by saying that if the state government was incapable of providing security to the ruling party workers, how will it provide security to the common people of Bastar.

On the sidelines of a two-day state-level BJP meet in Ambikapur in north Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Raman Singh told reporters that 70 BJP workers had been killed by Maoists in the past two years, and that the party continued to work in Bastar despite these odds.

The Congress hit back by saying that if the state government was incapable of providing security to the ruling party workers, it could not be expected to secure the safety of the common people of Bastar.

Responding to a question on several BJP workers in Bijapur quitting the party out of fear of Maoists, Singh said, “The situation of Bijapur cannot be compared to that of Ambikapur. My workers function in the most difficult circumstances. In the past two years, 70 workers have been killed, or have been knifed in markets. Don’t look at it with a political lens. Surguja used to be like this before, now it has changed. In the future, we will bring the same changes to Bastar to ensure that a worker can work without fear.”

On June 10, suspected Maoists killed Ramsai Majji, a member of the BJP zila panchayat in Bijapur.

  1. A
    ajit v
    Jun 24, 2016 at 5:17 am
    one report say one third of india ruled by maoist naxals
    Reply
    1. A
      ajit v
      Jun 24, 2016 at 1:36 pm
      govt itself is eroding fundamental right of people and displacing them, destroying secular structure, right wing goons unleashing unpresedented terror all over india
      Reply
      1. R
        Rajesh
        Jun 24, 2016 at 5:41 am
        Maoists, Naxalists, Islamists....all the biggest terrorists in India are left-wing terrorists. Yet, the pressutes and "seculars" keep barking about imaginary "right-wing terror".
        Reply
        1. B
          babu
          Jun 24, 2016 at 1:29 am
          Why they didn't kill you chaddi
          Reply
          1. R
            Ramakrishnan Iyer
            Jun 24, 2016 at 9:58 am
            Each one's life is important. What does the CM wants to convey? Compared to other parties, BJP has lost more people or BJP workers life is more valuable than others. What about the no. of security people who die. Are anyone bothered about it? Just keep a wreath on the body and forget. Further, most of security people who die are from other states. That way also you need not be concerned. Let all the politicians stop politicising each and every issue. Our country will progress.
            Reply
            1. R
              Rajesh Chibba
              Jun 24, 2016 at 12:38 pm
              Govt in Chattisgarh should improve it's intelligence on Maoists and then hit them hard.
              Reply
              1. R
                Ram
                Jun 24, 2016 at 10:15 am
                Naxlites are ANTI NATIONALS well supported by CHINA and and well baked by ISLAMIC S and COMMUNIST GOONS along with CORRUPT CONGRESS CRIMINALS please finish these from our country we are with you sir LONG LIVE BJP Jai sree ram
                Reply
