Chattisgarh: Maoists killed 70 BJP workers in 2 yrs, says Chief Minister Raman Singh

On the sidelines of a two-day state-level BJP meet in Ambikapur in north Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Raman Singh told reporters that 70 BJP workers had been killed by Maoists in the past two years, and that the party continued to work in Bastar despite these odds.
The Congress hit back by saying that if the state government was incapable of providing security to the ruling party workers, it could not be expected to secure the safety of the common people of Bastar.
Responding to a question on several BJP workers in Bijapur quitting the party out of fear of Maoists, Singh said, “The situation of Bijapur cannot be compared to that of Ambikapur. My workers function in the most difficult circumstances. In the past two years, 70 workers have been killed, or have been knifed in markets. Don’t look at it with a political lens. Surguja used to be like this before, now it has changed. In the future, we will bring the same changes to Bastar to ensure that a worker can work without fear.”
On June 10, suspected Maoists killed Ramsai Majji, a member of the BJP zila panchayat in Bijapur.
