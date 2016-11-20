Centre ignoring country’s ‘life line’ Railways, says TMC leader Mukul Roy

Former Railways Minister and TMC leader Mukul Roy Former Railways Minister and TMC leader Mukul Roy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former railway minister Mukul Roy on Sunday termed the derailment of Indore-Patna express as unfortunate and alleged that the Centre is ignoring the Railways. Roy said that the Indian Railways is the lifeline of the nation.

“It is an unfortunate incident. We feel sorry for the family members of the victims. I express my deepest condolences. This government has been ignoring the railways, which is the life line of the country,” said Roy.

The Congress Party earlier in the day held Suresh Prabhu-led Ministry of Railways responsible for the derailment of Indore-Patna express and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who talks of bullet trains, has totally ignored the safety of Indian railways.

With massive rescue operations in full swing to pull out bodies from the wreckage of the derailed Indore Patna Express, the death toll in the tragic accident has mounted to a staggering 95.

At least 153 people have been injured and several bodies are still trapped under the wreckage of the mangled coaches after the train derailed at the Hanshi-Kanpur intersection in Uttar Pradesh at 3.20 a.m.

One army column, a team of doctors and paramedics have been deployed at the spot to help in the rescue operation.

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Varanasi and one NDRF team from Lucknow have been sent to the accident spot to assist in the rescue operation.

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have offered their condolences to the bereaved kin of the victims.

