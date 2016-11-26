CBI not investigating PM Narendra Modi will be a travesty of justice: AAP

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, delivers a speech after the awards ceremony of National Awards for Excellence in Journalism in New Delhi (AP Photo/Saurabh Das, File) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, delivers a speech after the awards ceremony of National Awards for Excellence in Journalism in New Delhi (AP Photo/Saurabh Das, File)

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of demonetisation and for allegedly taking a bribe from Sahara Birla, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that it will be a big travesty of justice if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) does not investigate him.

Convenor of the AAP’s Delhi unit, Dilip Pandey told ANI, “See the irony, there is so much chaos in the country because of demonetisation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the one who has done a scam of 8 lakh crore. The blame of taking a bribe from Sahara Birla of crores of money is on him. The blame of purchasing lands with black money and converting the black money in white before demonetisation are on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). What will be a bigger travesty of justice than this that the CBI cannot do an investigation against them?

He further said that a constitutional institution is not doing anything on this, but an FIR has been filed on Amanatullah Khan, the AAP MLA representing the Okhla area of Delhi.

Adding that before entering politics, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) was aware that all political parties would work against them and put false blame on them.

“When we entered politics, we knew that all powers will work against us and will trap us and put false blame on us. The members of the Aam Aadmi Party will not panic because of this, even if they do two to five cases against me and on the rest of the members. We will not stop working against corruption.” Pandey told ANI.

Already in police custody for allegedly threatening a woman, yet another complaint has been lodged against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly threatening a group of protesters who were staging a demonstration over civic problems in his constituency.

The Jamia Nagar police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) against the Okhla legislator. According to complainant, a resident of Okhla, the incident took place on July 16, while he and a few others were holding a protest.

Earlier, a Delhi court had refused to grant bail to Amanatullah in a case of allegedly threatening a woman with rape and murder when she had visited his home with a complaint about power cuts in her locality.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manisha Tripathi dismissed his bail application and sent him to judicial custody till August 9, stating that he might influence witnesses and hamper investigation if released on bail.

The woman, who was earlier reportedly associated with the AAP, in her complaint said that she ha

