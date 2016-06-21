Cabinet rejig sparks protests in Karnataka

The talk about the possible induction of actress Ramya in the Cabinet has also irked the actor, who sent his resignation to the Deputy Speaker Monday. (Source: PTI) The talk about the possible induction of actress Ramya in the Cabinet has also irked the actor, who sent his resignation to the Deputy Speaker Monday. (Source: PTI)

A day after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka carried out a major Cabinet rejig, disgruntled legislators, either dropped or denied ministerial berths, expressed their anger by threatening resignations and staging protests in different parts of the state.

The exit of film star M H Ambareesh as the housing minister resulted in threats of a strike by the film industry and protests were staged in the Mandya region by his followers.

The talk about the possible induction of actress Ramya in the Cabinet has also irked the actor, who sent his resignation to the Deputy Speaker Monday. His resignation was not accepted.

Seven legislators from the dominant Vokkaliga community threatened mass resignations, considering themselves hard done by the reduction of the community’s strength in the Cabinet from four to two ministers following the exit of Ambareesh and Primary Education Minister Kimmane Rathnakar.

Part of the rebel Vokkaliga group in the Congress are S T Somashekhar and M Krishnappa, whose supporters held up traffic in west Bengaluru and clogged up a Metro station in the city Sunday in protest.

The Assembly constituencies of Chamarajnagar, Madhugiri and Muddebihal saw a shutdown while several other places in Karnataka witnessed protests by supporters of Congress MLAs who failed to figure in the Cabinet.

The Congress, meanwhile, announced the appointment of former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao as the new working president of the state Congress.

