BJP’s dig at Beni Prasad Verma for his comments on Salman Khurshid

Union Steel Minister Beni Prasad Verma’s comments on the charges against his cabinet colleague Salman Khurshid today saw BJP taking potshots at him and asking him to concentrate on his ministry’s functioning instead of creating such gaffes.

“Beni Prasad Verma is another Digvijay Singh. He is not focussing on his ministry and is giving such statements,” BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters in reply to a question.

Hussain said Verma should focus on his work and not make such comments.

Asked about the charges against Khurshid,Verma had said “I don’t think a person like Khurshid will do anything for an amount like Rs 71 lakh. It is a very small amount for a central Minister. If it would have been Rs 71 crore,even I would have been serious.”

BJP had often hit back at Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh for his attacks on the Opposition party and its leaders.

The main Opposition demanded an independent probe against Khurshid to bring out the truth.

“An independent probe should be held into the allegations and all those responsible should be punished,” Hussain said.

“The government should answer the questions that are being asked. Adopting a negative attitude and launching an attack against the television channel which did the sting operation is wrong. We condemn this attitude of the Law Minister and the government,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App