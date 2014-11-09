BJP will no longer discuss ministerial berths with Shiv Sena: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said talks about Sena’s participation in the government were on at an “appropriate level” and the announcement regarding it will be made in Delhi.

The BJP will no longer discuss any ministerial berths or portfolios with the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday evening, sharply retorting to Uddhav Thackeray’s demand that the BJP clarify whether it would seek the NCP’s support during the trust vote in the assembly.

The slamming of the door on the prolonged bargaining with the Shiv Sena came amid strong indications that the BJP had all but made up its mind to keep its oldest ally out of the government in the state. The BJP was on Sunday finalising its strategy to ensure the Fadnavis government clears the November 12 trust vote without need for Sena support in the House.

“Yes, the BJP is willing to hold discussions on matters related to principles… But hereafter, the BJP will no longer entertain any discussion with the Shiv Sena on ministers, the number of cabinet berths or portfolios,” Fadnavis said, soon after the Sena president had told reporters that “if the BJP takes the NCP’s support directly or indirectly, we will sit in the opposition”.

Uddhav spoke after a two-hour meeting with his MLAs and senior party colleagues, at the end of a dramatic day that saw the relations between the two parties plumb a new low after the Sena stayed away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet expansion exercise. The Sena’s candidate for inclusion in Modi’s cabinet, Anil Desai, flew to Delhi in the morning, but was called back to Mumbai before he could step out of the airport.

The Sena subsequently skipped the afternoon’s ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the press release from the President’s Secretariat noted that Desai “could not be administered the oath of office and secrecy as he was not available for the purpose”.

In the evening, Fadnavis said, “Shiv Sena should have shown trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allowed Anil Desai to join the union cabinet. The decision to induct Desai was taken after Thackeray gave his consent. It is unfortunate and sad that Desai did not join the government.”

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Chief Minister had met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi.

Uddhav told reporters, “An anti-national power which is out to finish Hindus in the country has grown in the state. We do not want the strength of the Hindutva forces to be divided.

“It was Sharad Pawar who coined the term saffron terror, and it was his party that said Ishrat Jahan was not a terrorist. If the BJP is going to take support of the NCP then it will be difficult for us to go along with them.”

This drew a sharp response from the BJP.

A top BJP leader told The Indian Express, “What right does the Sena have to question us on the NCP? NCP leaders are every day promising to support our government in Maharashtra, but no one from our party has agreed to accept their support. On the other hand, it was the Shiv Sena that met NCP leaders to discuss alliances.”

A cabinet minister said, “Ideally, a BJP-Sena alliance would have given absolute stability to the state government. But the Sena cannot impose conditions on us.”

Chief Minister Fadnavis will have to prove his majority during the three-day special assembly session that begins on Monday. In the House of 288, Fadnavis must have the support of 145 MLAs, but the half-way mark will be closer if a large number of MLAs remain absent during the vote.

The BJP claims it enjoys the support of individuals and smaller parties, which takes its tally to 138. “There are 14-17 more MLAs who are willing to abstain during the trust vote,” a top BJP functionary said.

Another leader said, “The Fadnavis government is safe. We are not worried. None of the MLAs in the opposition parties is willing to face fresh elections. So the question of anyone destabilising the government does not arise.”

