BJP to intensify stir against ‘Hindu exodus’ in UP, CM Akhilesh calls claim a lie

A Hindu family’s house for sale in Kairana. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A Hindu family’s house for sale in Kairana. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

After discussing the issue of alleged exodus of Hindu families from Kairana town of Shamli district during its National Executive meeting, the BJP top leadership is learnt to have directed party leaders in Uttar Pradesh to intensify the agitation and raise the issue in other parts of the state as well.

In what can be deemed as the significance the party is attaching to the issue, Shamli MP Hukum Singh, who had first raised the issue by releasing a list of 346 families who had allegedly been forced to leave from Kairana, was even exempted from attending party president Amit Shah’s meeting in Allahabad on Monday evening.

Singh has been reportedly asked to be in Shamli and lead the agitation.

Watch Video: What’s making news

On Monday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari also said that the BJP was concerned over the purported exodus in Kairana, and that Shah will take a decision after receiving the report from a fact-finding team the party is sending to Kairana. The eight-member team is scheduled to visit Kairana on Wednesday.

On Monday, Hukum Singh told The Indian Express from Kairana that he will release a fresh list of families who have allegedly fled their homes from another town of Shamli district. He blamed extortion and atrocities by members of a particular community for this migration as well. “I will divulge the name of the town and the number of families (who have left) on Tuesday,” Singh said, adding he will also release lists of other families who have migrated from Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar due to similar reasons.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was in Mathura, hit out at the BJP for spreading lies and advised the party to find “more and better reasons” to target his government.

“The BJP is alleging that the Samajwadi Party government forced the people to flee from Kairana. How dishonest can they be? People had been migrating from Kairana since years even when we were not in power,” Akhilesh said.

He said that most of the people had left Kairana about 10 to 15 years ago while others left in search of jobs about seven or eight years ago. “A house-to-house search exposes the lies of BJP,” he said, adding that since elections in the state are drawing near, “they (BJP) don’t have issue like development” and are making such allegations.

RLD chief Ajit Singh also accused the BJP of “trying to malign the atmosphere of the state with wrong statistics and false speeches.”

He alleged that the BJP MP was trying to communalise the atmosphere in his constituency to ensure a berth for his daughter from there during the next elections in the state.

The JD(U) too countered reports of mass exodus of Hindus from Kairana. Senior leader Sharad Yadav alleged that such rumours were being spread ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now