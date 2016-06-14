BJP to intensify stir against ‘Hindu exodus’ in UP, CM Akhilesh calls claim a lie

After discussing the issue of alleged exodus of Hindu families from Kairana town of Shamli district during its National Executive meeting, the BJP top leadership is learnt to have directed party leaders in Uttar Pradesh to intensify the agitation and raise the issue in other parts of the state as well.
In what can be deemed as the significance the party is attaching to the issue, Shamli MP Hukum Singh, who had first raised the issue by releasing a list of 346 families who had allegedly been forced to leave from Kairana, was even exempted from attending party president Amit Shah’s meeting in Allahabad on Monday evening.
Singh has been reportedly asked to be in Shamli and lead the agitation.
- BJP leader Hukum Singh raising Kairana migration issue for votes, says Asaduddin Owaisi
- Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader rubbishes BJP's Kairana 'exodus' reports
- BJP MLA Sangeet Som stopped from entering Kairana, suspends 'Nirbhay Yatra'
- Kairana 'mass exodus': BJP team visits village at the centre of migration row
- Kairana exodus: BJP MP Hukum Singh takes a U-turn, now says it's not a communal issue
- Allahabad: It’s only a beginning, BJP MP promises more lists of exodus from other areas
Watch Video: What’s making news
On Monday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari also said that the BJP was concerned over the purported exodus in Kairana, and that Shah will take a decision after receiving the report from a fact-finding team the party is sending to Kairana. The eight-member team is scheduled to visit Kairana on Wednesday.
On Monday, Hukum Singh told The Indian Express from Kairana that he will release a fresh list of families who have allegedly fled their homes from another town of Shamli district. He blamed extortion and atrocities by members of a particular community for this migration as well. “I will divulge the name of the town and the number of families (who have left) on Tuesday,” Singh said, adding he will also release lists of other families who have migrated from Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar due to similar reasons.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was in Mathura, hit out at the BJP for spreading lies and advised the party to find “more and better reasons” to target his government.
“The BJP is alleging that the Samajwadi Party government forced the people to flee from Kairana. How dishonest can they be? People had been migrating from Kairana since years even when we were not in power,” Akhilesh said.
He said that most of the people had left Kairana about 10 to 15 years ago while others left in search of jobs about seven or eight years ago. “A house-to-house search exposes the lies of BJP,” he said, adding that since elections in the state are drawing near, “they (BJP) don’t have issue like development” and are making such allegations.
RLD chief Ajit Singh also accused the BJP of “trying to malign the atmosphere of the state with wrong statistics and false speeches.”
He alleged that the BJP MP was trying to communalise the atmosphere in his constituency to ensure a berth for his daughter from there during the next elections in the state.
The JD(U) too countered reports of mass exodus of Hindus from Kairana. Senior leader Sharad Yadav alleged that such rumours were being spread ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Jun 14, 2016 at 4:04 amHindus supporting Islam in the name of secularism have no right to be aliveReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 4:03 amIslam is cancer to human race, destroying Islam is only solution for human survival, Islam not only kills non Muslims but eventually Muslims also gets detroied, like Syria for example, stan, take any musselman countryReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 6:53 amThey did it to the Kashmiri Pandits and we watched silently. This time it will not go down quietly.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 10:34 amHArm media houses, they are conspiring hindu genocide and have done many hindu genocides already in kashmir, malda, kerala, waste bengalReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 10:35 amIn a war agaisnt islamic terrorism we must fight with media and their editors in every way possibleReply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 2:28 amIn Hyderabad Old city Hindus have their businesses in the locality but they don't live there. They live in the other part of Hyderabad and in Secunderabad. Why?Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 10:33 amUP, please get ready for riots. where ever shah and modi go, riots and destruction follow them like a shadow, its they DNA, they will turn UP into Gujarat 2002, that is 100%, BJP/RSS in all they years of existence have never believed in allowing people to live in peace and harmony, they have not even shed one drop of blood for our country's freedom and now they want the country to be they slave. Hitler's law does not apply in today's world and society.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 7:50 amOn the one hand the leadership of BJP is stating about the cide to be followed by its workers with restraint and contrary to that it is asking its workers to raise the issue relating to Kairana in UP and other States and intensify the stir.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 3:13 pmIt is not in raising the issue but solving it is the mettle proven. BJP after all is the party forming the national government it is of necessity their burden to find a solution to the problem and not merely raise it for propaa purposes.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 9:59 amIt is not people's misery in having to flee troubled Kairana that is of concern to BJP, but are more enthused in milking the advantage of fragile peace in UP that matters most to them. Fishing in troubled waters, unbecoming of a national government.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 11:20 amTHESE SAME PEOPLE WILL ALSO CLAIM THAT THERE HAD BEEN NO EXODUS OF PUNDITS FROM KASHMIR ! NO TEARS EVER ROLLED OUT FOR THAT UNFORTUNATE COMMUNITY AS THEY ARE NOT KANAIYYA, JAFRI OR OWAISI. HUNDREDS OF FAMILIES WERE LINED UP AND SHOT DOWN COLD BLOODED AND NO POLITICAL PARTY RECOLLECT IT OR EVER DEMAND ANY INVESTIGATION. THE SAME FEELING IS RUNNING ALL OVER KAIRANA AND THE PRESENT STATE ADMINISTRATION DOES NOT WANT ANYONE TO WEEP FOR THEM BECAUSE THEY HAPPENED TO BE FROM ONE COMMUNITY. HOW FAR THIS TREATMENT COULD GO ? THERE SHOULD BE A STOPPAGE. AND FOR THAT PURPOSE, WHAT BJP IS DOING IS RIGHT ONLY.Reply
- Jun 14, 2016 at 4:35 amThe Cong, SP, BSP, IE are all Muslim supporting outfit. They r united in their anti-hinduism. Hindus have to expose this nexus.Reply
- Load More Comments