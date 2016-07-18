Latest News

BJP MP Navjot Sidhu resigns, likely to join AAP

As per laterst reports, sources close to Sidhu have told Indian Express that he might be joining Aam Aadmi Party.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2016 2:09 pm
Senior Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and nominated Rajya Sabha MP Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from  the Upper House on Monday.

“At behest of PM, I had accepted RS nomination for welfare of Punjab. With closure of every window leading to Punjab the purpose stands defeated, now a mere burden. I prefer not to carry it. In the war of right or wrong, you can’t afford to be neutral rather than being self-centered. Punjab’s interest is paramount,” said Sidhu.

Sources close to Sidhu told The Indian Express that he might be joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur, a Parliamentary Secretary in Punjab SAD-BJP govt, may also resign, say sources.

The former Indian cricketer was asked to make way for Arun Jaitley to fight from his constituency Amritsar during the 2014 General Elections.

AAP Punjab chief tweets: Navjot Sidhu and wife most welcome in party

When asked if Sidhu would be joining AAP, Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh said: “When the time is right a formal announcement will be made. I think to make a better Punjab, Navjot Singh ji has taken this step. This will save Punjab.”

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, who is also the party’s campaign committee chairman in Punjab, said they will welcome Sidhu with “open arms.”

When asked if Sidhu has approached AAP or vice versa, Mann said that is not the case so far. “He has not got in touch with us nor have we got into touch with him,” he said.

Asked if Sidhu could be made AAP’s Chief Ministerial candidate in case he decides to take the plunge, Mann said, “Whoever joins AAP, he is clearly told that it has to be unconditional.

“Even when I had joined AAP, I had said that I will be happy if I am assigned just the duty of pasting posters of the party. I want to make it clear that there is no race for any post in our party…the CM candidate will be decided by the party,” he said.

“But as party’s campaign committee chairman, I want to say that our doors are open. Sidhu is a good orator with a
clean image, who has also remained a star campaigner of his party. May be now, he finds that he does not enjoy that much freedom to express himself (in BJP),” Mann said.

Mann said AAP has promised to give a viable political alternative to the people of Punjab in the 2017 Assembly elections.

He said if people like Sidhu join the AAP it will be good for the party.

He also said, “From time to time, Sidhu’s (MLA) wife (Navjot Kaur) has been raising questions on policies and
programmes of the SAD-BJP Government including on the drug issue…”

With PTI inputs

  1. P
    prakash gotimukul
    Jul 18, 2016 at 10:04 am
    Its end of Sidhu. Its BJP which gave him a big platform in politics. He has fallen from image of a leader. Now he can settle down as a commedian show master and commentator. I think he has earned enough so doesnt want to do any public service. I will boycott his TV shows also bcs he is showing his worst charector.
    Reply
    1. A
      Akhil
      Jul 19, 2016 at 5:38 am
      aap join karte hi sidhuji ko imaandari ka certificate mil jayega kejri se aur ye cm pad ke davedaar ho jayenge
      Reply
      1. हेमंत
        Jul 18, 2016 at 12:03 pm
        असल में सिद्धू ने किस आशा या विश्वास में बीजेपी से इस्तीफा दिया ये सोचने की बात ये जनाब बरसों से बीजेपी में है लेकिन आज तक किसी ने लोकसभा में बोलते नही सुना खाली बाहर पटर पटर करते रहता है बीजेपी ने इसे इतना मान सम्मान दिया उसका ये सिला दिया आप पार्टी जिसने दिल्ली को नर्क बना दिया वो पंजाब में क्या उखाड़ लेगी सिद्धू यदि आप पार्टी में जाता है तो राजनितिक आत्महत्या होगी
        Reply
        1. M
          Michellegt;Vedicgt;human
          Jul 18, 2016 at 10:47 am
          He should join AAP and THOKO TALI with mad max KHUJLIWAL,---does not affect BJP.
          Reply
          1. M
            Michellegt;Vedicgt;human
            Jul 18, 2016 at 1:17 pm
            He was sidelined by BJP cause all he does is just THOKO TALI.
            Reply
            1. M
              Michellegt;Vedicgt;human
              Jul 18, 2016 at 12:24 pm
              Useless AAPs,---one chasing others degrees,---the other will shout THOKO TALI,---and that's they will do nothing else.
              Reply
              1. P
                Pr
                Jul 18, 2016 at 11:27 am
                It was good that he resigned . He has done good for the country and people will remember him . Thanks for making me to write a suggestion about the article .
                Reply
                1. S
                  Shyam
                  Jul 18, 2016 at 11:48 pm
                  Correct light at the end of tunnel
                  Reply
                  1. S
                    Shyam
                    Jul 18, 2016 at 11:47 pm
                    Seeing the at the end of the tunnel!
                    Reply
                    1. S
                      Syed Naim
                      Jul 18, 2016 at 10:22 am
                      Welcome back to secular politics Siddhu Ji. Better latte than never. A maverick, a courageous intellectual of your temperament was never made for the communal outfits - RSS / BJP. Wish you a great future in any party that believes in communal harmony and brotherhood.
                      Reply
                      1. A
                        Abhay
                        Jul 18, 2016 at 10:26 am
                        Thanks Siddhu for leaving BJP, you were found less in your consuency more in Comedy Show. Now if you are going to AAP, than it will suit you as it's party full of comedians. Good Luck.
                        Reply
                        1. A
                          Abhay
                          Jul 18, 2016 at 10:31 am
                          We respect Ramchndra Ji, and hence vandalized his temple in his birth place.
                          Reply
                          1. A
                            aggarwalgurgaon
                            Jul 18, 2016 at 11:24 am
                            BJP is a sinking ship....not letting a honest government work and creating hurdles is also dishonesty !
                            Reply
                            1. A
                              aggarwalgurgaon
                              Jul 18, 2016 at 11:21 am
                              Good decision ! Might become the CM of Punjab !!
                              Reply
                              1. H
                                Hard Talk
                                Jul 19, 2016 at 10:47 am
                                You seem to have put in effort to make a list of Dal Badloos in BJP 😀😀😀😀😀I can add same number of names in this list.
                                Reply
                                1. B
                                  Bhakt
                                  Jul 18, 2016 at 5:48 pm
                                  He is a traitor. A terrorist. A criminal.
                                  Reply
                                  1. B
                                    Bhakt
                                    Jul 18, 2016 at 5:53 pm
                                    India is Modi and Modi is India. You bloody Aaptards. Go abroad and see magic of Modiji. People are mad to get a glimpse of Modiji.
                                    Reply
                                    1. B
                                      Bhakt
                                      Jul 18, 2016 at 5:32 pm
                                      Sidhu is a clown. BJP rejected him in general elections. He did not support Jaitley. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Good that he left BJP. Dal Badlu. How such thali ka baingan can do any good in any party.
                                      Reply
                                      1. D
                                        Diplomat
                                        Jul 18, 2016 at 12:27 pm
                                        Till today he was honourable. Now he has resigned, all adjectives are back?
                                        Reply
                                        1. A
                                          Anmol Ratan
                                          Jul 18, 2016 at 11:46 am
                                          ठोको तली गुरू !!
                                          Reply
                                          1. A
                                            arc
                                            Jul 18, 2016 at 9:47 am
                                            Now the sanghi abuses will start, now that sidhu is joining the party of Modi's nemesis. Brace for sanghi sanskari abuses.
                                            Reply
