  • BJP MP Maheish Girri ends hunger strike outside Arvind Kejriwal residence

Girri was demanding an apology from Kerjiwal after the chief minister accused the BJP MP of bein involved in the murder of NDMC official MM Khan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2016 9:12 pm
BJP leader Maheish Girri (centre) with Home Minster Rajnath Singh BJP leader Maheish Girri (centre) with Home Minster Rajnath Singh. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

BJP MP from East Delhi Maheish Girri Tuesday ended his three-day hunger strike outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“I challenged Kejriwal for a debate, it has been 3 days. He didn’t turn up so its their loss. I’m going to end my hunger strike today,” said Girri.

The home minister dropped by the protest venue today evening and requested Girri to end his fast.

Watch: Maheish Girri ends Hunger Strike Outside Kejriwal’s Residence

“I have come here to request Maheish Girri ji to end his fast,” said Singh.’

READ | Maheish Girri performs Yoga outside Kejriwal’s house

Girri was demanding an apology from Kerjiwal after the chief minister accused the BJP MP of being involved in the murder of NDMC official MM Khan.

Reacting to this, Girri had challenged Kejriwal for an open debate and after he did not get any response from the Delhi CM, he decided to sit on hunger strike outside his house.

On Monday, BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy and Manoj Tiwary also visited the spot and lent their support to Girri. Swamy also demanded that Kejriwal should be sacked if he did not apologise.

  1. I
    Ivian
    Jun 21, 2016 at 3:18 pm
    Probably so. But among the BJP politicians, he is the most intelligent.
    Reply
    1. N
      Nanjundappa
      Jun 21, 2016 at 11:46 pm
      Satire, right?
      Reply
      1. M
        Mahesha
        Jun 21, 2016 at 5:25 pm
        State terrorist Rajnath Singh ending the hunger strike of MURDERER GiRRi.
        Reply
        1. I
          IML sood
          Jun 21, 2016 at 3:34 pm
          Don't jump Aaptards,wait what is coming for your joker Khujli and his other jokers Mandali.FIR is there against corrupt Aaptards Govt. Now go in hordes if you can collect even 100 slaves to sit on Dharana before ACB office.Why Khujuli is hiding in a deep like a wet mouse and does not accept Giri's challande for open debate because his party indulging in corruption will get exposed before public.Aaptards who challenges everyone in openness is now she'll bound except a few bull dogs barking as in some comments also
          Reply
          1. I
            IML sood
            Jun 21, 2016 at 9:46 pm
            Seen a comments fro somebody which says that Kujli belongs to such a Bania family from Haryana who generally have looted Jats there from many years.If it is the fact what type genes will be in Khujli and how the slaves belonging to his clan are clamouring.But how long, there is always a noise before ultimate defeat and that is staring in the eyes of Aaptards.
            Reply
            1. J
              Jayakumar
              Jun 21, 2016 at 3:41 pm
              How can we forget Kujliwal sat on the streets after he became CM.
              Reply
              1. T
                Trun
                Jun 21, 2016 at 2:48 pm
                Hehe....when party started and when it ended ....?
                Reply
                1. S
                  Salim
                  Jun 21, 2016 at 11:40 pm
                  giri ko badaam giri khilaoooo
                  Reply
                  1. A
                    Abhijit Bhattacharya
                    Jun 21, 2016 at 3:45 pm
                    He is not a product of any education system. fake degrees
                    Reply
                    1. V
                      Vikrant
                      Jun 21, 2016 at 2:17 pm
                      Kajri bai is Congress final gift to India. A product of Congressi education system where a person becomes engineer and then joins Income Tax dept (wasting tax payers money spent on training him to become an engineer) uses that post to get more loans and then opens an NGO and starts collecting foreign funds. Abuses everyone else supports anti nationals blatantly lies and pays sold out media to build his image. lt;br/gt;Britishers left India but left their agents who would loot India and deposit money in their countries. Now congress is following same tactic. Seeing it loosing grip has popped up its agent.
                      Reply
                      1. W
                        Wazir Jeddahvi
                        Jun 21, 2016 at 3:48 pm
                        Mr. Giri,lt;br/gt;Concentrate on your consuency and work for the people. There are many issues that you promised to solve.lt;br/gt; Stop such dramas, If you are innocent, No one can harm you.
                        Reply
                        1. A
                          alok gupta
                          Jun 21, 2016 at 9:17 pm
                          Hahaha. Somebody should teach the uneducated BJP goons that a fast should not end when they get hungry. Swamy go get him a perk.
                          Reply
                          1. A
                            anant
                            Jun 21, 2016 at 8:21 pm
                            he achieved free wifi...24 hrs power supply...20 new colleges...500 new schools...10000 new buses...mahila commando force....clean yamuna...free watere
                            Reply
                            1. A
                              anant
                              Jun 21, 2016 at 8:17 pm
                              ye aam admi party k log bolte the ki ye saaf suthri raajniti karne aaye hain...ab har baat par bol dete hain ki Congress BJP walo ne bhi yahi kiya hai to hum bhi aisa karenge... To Bhaiya Kejriwal tumhare twitter par likha hai : Political Revolution has begun...Bharat jald badlega... To aise badlega bharat?? Bina saboot k sabko chor bolne se aur laloo ko gale lagane se?? Humne mana BJP aur Congress galat hain/,,,par tum to usoolo aur adarsho k devta bante ho kha gye sab???
                              Reply
                              1. A
                                aneel
                                Jun 21, 2016 at 2:49 pm
                                Nautanki over.
                                Reply
                                1. A
                                  ad
                                  Jun 21, 2016 at 2:59 pm
                                  No issue fasting sometime like this is good for our own health.
                                  Reply
                                  1. H
                                    HELLWITHISLAM
                                    Jun 21, 2016 at 2:33 pm
                                    CRAZY KE BV BCHHE BHI GAALI DETE HONGE
                                    Reply
                                    1. H
                                      HELLWITHISLAM
                                      Jun 21, 2016 at 2:31 pm
                                      SEND KEJRIWAL TO ZOO ................
                                      Reply
                                      1. A
                                        Anuradha Kalhan
                                        Jun 21, 2016 at 7:17 pm
                                        He looks pretty fat, a longer hunger strike would have really helped him.lt;br/gt; Never mind now he can start yoga. lt;br/gt;By the way why are Amit Shah and all these other over- fed, over sized BJP people not doing yoga for their own fitness. Is yoga only a marketing gimmick like everything else?
                                        Reply
                                        1. R
                                          Rajesh
                                          Jun 22, 2016 at 6:19 am
                                          Why did not Giri sue Kejriwal the way Jaitly did. Kejriwal is Buffalo skinned and shameless take him to the law. Law will take it's action and make him apologise. He needs proper repair and maintenance done by Delhi police.
                                          Reply
                                          1. A
                                            arc
                                            Jun 21, 2016 at 7:01 pm
                                            Hunger pangs too much to continue fast? Good for him. Chaddis cant do anything original. He wants to be hiji. Not in chaddis' DNA. Sanghis were collaborating with the british when hiji and others were effectively using fast as a weapon. Let Girri do a yagna instead and burn a tonne of ghee.
                                            Reply
