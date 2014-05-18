BJP gains ‘29 Assembly seats’, wrests 24 from AAP

The BJP gained 29 Assembly seats in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls, of which it wrested power from the AAP in 24 seats. The BJP also wrested four seats from the Congress.

This could be a pointer to the party’s prospects when fresh Assembly polls take place in the capital in a few months.

In West Delhi and New Delhi parliamentary seats, where Parvesh Singh Sahib and Meenakshi Lekhi won, respectively, the BJP won all 10 Assembly constituencies.

The Kirari Assembly constituency in Northwest Delhi is the only seat it lost, which went to the AAP.

The AAP, which won 28 seats in the Assembly elections in 2013, lost ground in 24 Assembly constituencies in Lok Sabha polls.

The AAP lost Assembly segments by significant margins and came second in the Lok Sabha polls in the parliamentary constituencies.

“People vote differently in the Assembly and general elections. They were electing MPs, not MLAs, this time. Overall, we have seen an increase in our vote share by 4-5 per cent,” Ashish Khetan, the AAP candidate who lost from New Delhi parliamentary constituency, said.

However, while losing ground in 24 Assembly constituencies, the AAP seems to have gained five seats from the Congress — Badli, Sultanpur, Seelampur, Matia Mahal and Okhla.

All these constituencies are dominated by Muslim and Dalit populations — a trend the Congress has admitted is their biggest fear ahead of the fresh Assembly elections.

The AAP retained four Assembly segments — Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar in South Delhi and Seemapuri in Northeast Delhi.

With the Congress finishing third in the parliamentary polls, the party’s vote share in Delhi has gone down drastically. The party lost in all seven seats by large margins.

For instance, Krishna Tirath, the former MP from Northwest, managed to poll 1.5 lakh votes.

In comparison, in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls her margin of victory over the BJP was 1.84 lakh. The votes she managed to poll this time are also the least by any Congress candidate in Delhi.

Tirath’s loss in Northwest Delhi — a reserved seat — also betrays Congress’s biggest problem ahead of the Assembly elections: the split in the Muslim and Dalit votes in the city between the party and the AAP.

With Assembly elections likely to take place in the coming months, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely said the defeat in Delhi wasn’t surprising and that the real challenge lies ahead.

“The real battle for us will begin now. There was barely any time between the Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections. But now, we will have enough time to recover,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App