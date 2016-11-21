BJP claims Uttarakhand government appointed ‘favourites’ in forest corporation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (Source: Express file photo) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (Source: Express file photo)

Opposition BJP in Uttarakhand on Monday accused the state government of making 190 appointments in the Forest Development Corporation through the ‘back door’ and demanded a judicial probe into the alleged scam.

Harish Rawat government had its own favourites appointed to 190 posts in the corporation through a private agency in violation of the rules, Pradesh BJP spokesman Vinay Goel alleged at a press conference here.

The private agency through which it was done was paid Rs 53.56 lakh for the job, which in itself was a scam, he said.

Noting that as per rules, the state government should have invited applications for the posts and selected eligible candidates from among the applicants, Goel said the administration instead chose to ignore the procedure and roped in a private agency as it wanted its own “favourites” to be appointed to the posts in the corporation.

Alleging that the brazen violation of the norms had taken place at a time when more than 10 lakh educated youths in the state were jobless, the BJP leader demanded a judicial probe into the scam and punishment to the guilty.

