BJD govt in Odisha devoid of goals, says Nitin Gadkari

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari alleged that the BJD government in Odisha is utterly ineffective and accused it of “existing” without pursuing any “goal, policy and programme” on Friday.

“I cannot understand how such a government exists in Odisha. It is devoid of goals, policies and programmes,” the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said while addressing BJP workers in a event to celebrate completion of two years of NDA government at the Centre.

Claiming that the BJD government can “neither see nor move despite having eyes and legs”, Gadkari said, “It is really surprising that the party is winning elections despite being utterly ineffective”.

According to Gadkari, the government does not know what it is doing and people are also failing to assess its functioning. Development of the state cannot be possible as long as such a dispensation exists, he claimed.

“Ministers in BJD regime do not know what their officers are doing. People also do not know what the ministers have been doing,” Gadkari alleged.

“The situation in Odisha is akin to ‘andheri raat mein diya tere hath mein’, he quipped while hitting out at the BJD government, which has been in power in the state since 2000.

