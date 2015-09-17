Bihar Polls: To counter Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, Samajwadi Party set to field EBCs

The Samajwadi Party plans to field a number of candidates from the extremely backward classes and upset the calculations of the RJD-JD(U), which draw their support base from the EBCs.
“We admit we are playing caste politics. In UP and Bihar, you cannot win without forging caste combinations,” Ramchandra Yadav, party president in Bihar, told The Indian Express. “There are several EBCs in Bihar — Prajapati, Lohar, Badhai, Mallah, Dhobi, Chaurasia — with each group numbering 20 to 25 lakh. They are used during elections and forgotten later. The SP will promote them and give them tickets.”
Watch our comprehensive coverage of Bihar Elections 2015:
The SP is also offering party posts and plans to hold separate conclaves for these EBC groups. “The SP has given such groups (MBCs) their due share in UP. Leaders from the SP government representing these groups will address meetings of their castes in Bihar,” he said. Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, Shankhlal Manji and Kailash Chaurasia are among UP ministers from the MBCs.
- After a victory and a setback, BSP-SP add votes for 2019
- Decoding the arithmetic of potential SP-BSP alliance in run-up to 2019 general elections
- Countdown to 2019, why this matters: Akhilesh Yadav says alliance with BSP is here to stay
- Rajya Sabha polls: Naresh Agarwal joining BJP spoils SP, BSP’s numbers game; here’s how
- UP: Samajwadi Party hints at alliance with BSP in future; BJP slams bypoll ‘tie-up’
- Bihar Impact: From wooing Yadavs to polarisation, BJP poll strategy failed
“We will release our first list on September 19-20,” Yadav said. He said talks are on with Pappu Yadav and others. Pappu met NCP leader Tariq Anwar in Patna Wednesday. Anwar confirmed this but did not disclose what they discussed.
Former Union minister Raghunath Jha, who has left the RJD, is set to join the SP Thursday, Ramchandra Yadav said. He predicted more inductions on September 22, when UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses an SP workers’ meeting in Patna.
With ENS in Patna
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App