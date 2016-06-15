Bihar minister calls Irani ‘dear’, triggers spat on Twitter

A WAR of words broke out on Twitter between HRD Minister Smriti Irani and Bihar Education Minister Ashok Choudhury Tuesday over the new National Education Policy.
It started with Irani taking offence to the Congress leader addressing her as “dear” in a tweet. “Dear Smriti Irani ji, if you ever find time from politics and speeches, then please focus on the new education policy,” he tweeted Tuesday morning, when the BJP leader was in Bhagalpur to attend a party event marking the two-year anniversary of the NDA government.
Irani shot back, asking since when did he start addressing women as “dear” and reminded him that she has always addressed Choudhury as “respected”. A heated exchange of tweets unfolded from this point with the Congress leader accusing Irani of not addressing the real issue. “Not to disrespect but educate…Professional emails start with ‘dear’,” Choudhury replied.
The conversation then veered to the new education policy with Irani saying that Bihar was probably the only state which had not conducted grassroots-level consultations to collate inputs for the drafting of the policy. She revealed details of an earlier meeting with the Bihar Education Minister in which she apparently asked him to allot land for the new central university and a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the state and also fill two lakh vacant posts for teachers.
Choudhury launched a counter-attack, tweeting, “@smritiirani ji has learnt a lot from Modiji… Fake promises and shifting blame to others for non-delivery is lesson1 in Sangh’s book.”
Irani again tweeted, saying, “Sir I hope you do find time in your busy schedule to contribute to the education policy. Await state feedback.”
Bihar’s deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav too jumped in and tweeted, “Just asking out of curiosity is “Dear” an offensive word or it becomes when a Min from Dalit community calls so?”
Later in the day, Choudhury told reporters that he was only enquiring about when the government will release the new education policy and that he feels there is nothing offensive about being addressed as “dear”. “But I still apologise to Smriti Irani ji if I have hurt her feelings in any way,” he said.
This is not the first time that the HRD Minister was embroiled in a Twitter spat. Last month, she had locked horns with Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who had asked about the minister’s security.
- Jun 15, 2016 at 6:35 amWill someone educate this HRD minister on how letters or emails are written.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 5:56 amThis HRD Minister is so Educated that She dosent know that every Official Letter Starts from Dear to the Addressee... rather She has the Habit of never Answering and going round and round quaralling with the Opposition everytimeReply
- Jun 18, 2016 at 5:53 amMy dear Ulllu. Sabhi ko reply kar raha hai,ye to bata Modi ji dear kahe to kuch nahi,dusre ne kah diya to hay tauba.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 7:10 amOf late, her utterances and reactions to the critics, is really objectionable. In the sense, she needs utmost tolerance and control. Being the HRD minister, she has to play a vital role in the NDA camp. A man with average intelligence, is suitable for the post of HRD, no intellectual, like Smriti Irani is required at the top. She is totally ruining the concept oflt;br/gt;TOLERANCE and became INTOLERANT, inviting problems very frequently.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 5:33 amNaturally, dont expect anything better from a CONgress dog that is serving in criminal Lalus cabinet.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 6:17 amWhats wrong with DEAR? In this case calling by name also not respectful. She wants to be addressed as MADAM or MINISTER only! If she proves that no one addressed her as DEAR from her file notes, then she is right.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 4:49 amAbey bewakoof, when you write any application, do you not say DEAR SIR / MADAM ? Does that mean you are trying to flirt with them? This shows your poor education.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:17 pmFirst you get educated. Normally word "mananiya" is used in political correspondence and not dear. Has this bihar minister addressed Nitish kumar, Lalu Yadav, Misa bharti, Rabri devi as dear? Can any congressman call Priyanka or Sonia as dear? Normally such prefix are not used in twitter and he used this just to ridicule her. He even not aware of the policy sent to him on which he was supposed to have sent his review. He could not answer Irani's question instead trying to deflect it.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:13 pmHas this bihar minister addressed Nitish kumar, Lalu Yadav, Misa bharti, Rabri devi as dear? Can any congressman call Priyanka or Sonia as dear? He has used this to Irani just to ridicule her as normally word "mananiya" is used in political correspondence. If he is not wanted to call her mananiya he could have addressed it directly without any prefix like all do on twitter. He even not aware of the policy sent to him on which he was supposed to have sent his review. He could not answer Irani's question instead trying to deflect it.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:19 pmNormally word "mananiya" is used in political correspondence and not dear. Has this bihar minister addressed Nitish kumar, Lalu Yadav, Misa bharti, Rabri devi as dear? Can any congressman call Priyanka or Sonia as dear? He could have addressed it directly without any prefix like all do on twitter.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 7:48 amWhat kind of time watsing politicians w have got...this education minister and tejasvi yadav of Bihar have no left shame after entire world laughing on the state of educaiton in Bihar...and they r here wasting time in twitter arguing uselessly. Also pl someone tell Tejasvi Yadav that does he plan to bring some law in Bihar where you do all wrongs and once declare u r a dalit, u r free man! Joote-se dhuniay karni chahiye in sabki. Same time, it is also non-productive of Smriti Irani who has really failed miserably to deliver anything great for nation's educaiton system and is more involved in such kind of useless spats instead of doing real job..then she is bound to get in otuch of these useless ministers like Tejasvi yadav and Choudhury!Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 3:54 amsmriti irani is a blot in this cabinet.She cannot handle that much a critical ministry.She doen't have the caliber for that to be honestReply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 5:20 amBecause of her lack of education Smriti doesn't know the official language used in emails internationally, that she is responding in such manner. She is an a****le to be kept in the ministry. Better for her to remain in TV industry and give the ministry to some educated personal from BJP.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 11:02 amThis is really very wrong on the part of Bihar State Ed. Minister to address Central HRD Minister as 'Dear'. looking to the work of HRD Ministry till now under her leadership and the decisions she has taken as the minister, she is no bodies dear. State Minister correctly apologized. Thanks to him. A K ShuklaReply
- Jun 17, 2016 at 3:44 amTwitter is not a dias to debate. Official language can not be possible. Just to divert the followers from the serious matter to silly matter. Where there is a will there is a way. speaking smart is not enough for Govt(s).Reply
