Now, Sena asks if Mehbooba will chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ to honour Kashmiri Pandits

PDP leader and CM nominee Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) PDP leader and CM nominee Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

In the wake of PDP staking claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with BJP’s support, Shiv Sena on Monday sought to know if chief ministerial nominee Mehbooba Mufti will now chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in honour of Kashmiri Pandits who lost their lives in terror attacks.

Ending the over two-month deadlock, the PDP chief had on Saturday staked claim to form government, with BJP backing the first Muslim woman chief minister of J&K.

“BJP and Mehbooba have never been comfortable with each other. Her anti-national talks and her affinity towards extremists have created controversies in the past and she has openly had a soft corner for those who raised anti-national slogans,” an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ claimed.

“Thus, BJP may be satisfied with supporting her for the CM’s post but the country is worried about it. The BJP is of the view that saying ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ is way of expressing patriotism and nationalism. But will Mehbooba chant the slogan?” the ruling alliance partner asked.

Lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits have lost their lives due to terror attacks, the Sena said, adding that the BJP and PDP now have the responsibility to bring their lives back on track.

“Kashmiri Pandits have given up their lives chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and the new government will be formed on the land soaked in their blood. Thus, the country expects Mehbooba to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ before taking oath as the CM,” it opined.

The Sena further asked if Mehbooba’s stand on Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru has changed, considering that her party had refused to even acknowledge him as a terrorist.

“Does Mehbooba still want Afzal Guru’s body to be dug out from Tihar jail and buried in Kashmir with the honours of a martyr? Will she agree to take the reins of the state keeping nationalist views in mind?” it questioned.