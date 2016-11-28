Bharat bandh today: Opposition likely to take to streets against demonetisation

Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning. ANI photo Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning. ANI photo

A 12-hour strike in Left-ruled states of West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala has jointly been called by the Left and allied parties on Monday to protest against the inconvenience caused to the people due to the demonetisation drive of the Centre. The main opposition Congress party and other opposition parties are expected to simultaneously take out an ‘Aakrosh Rally’ on the same issue.

Regional parties like the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and others are also expected to stage protests in their respective states.

Announcing the decision, West Bengal Communist Party of India chief Biman Bose has said banks, ambulances and other emergency services would be functional during the 12-hour strike beginning at 6 am.

Meanwhile, the exchange facility of old 500 rupee and 1000 rupee currency notes, which was stopped at bank counters from Thursday midnight, will continue to take place at all Reserve Bank of India (RBI) counters.

The RBI, in a notification, has advised members of the public that the exchange of demonitised bank notes in 500 and 1,000 rupee denomination will continue to be available at the counters of the Reserve Bank up to the current limit of 2000 rupee per person as hitherto.

The government had announced on Thursday that the demonitised 500 rupee and 1000 rupee notes can no longer be exchanged at the bank counters and the same will have to be deposited in bank accounts.

No changes were announced regarding the deposit of these high value notes in banks accounts, time limit for which remains as December 30, 2016.

Meanwhile, the deadlock in Parliament is expected to continue over the demonetisation issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now