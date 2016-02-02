Bar bribery case: Kerala Congress (M) leader meets Modi’s ministers

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani created a flutter in the poll-bound state’s political circles Monday through his meeting with Union ministers J P Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman. KCM, a constituent of Congress-led UDF in the state, has been keeping its senior ally on tenterhooks lately with its overtures to the BJP. The party has a strong support base in the state’s Catholic pockets.

Jose, however, said the meeting was to discuss the steep fall in the price of natural rubber. “There was no political discussion…there is no plan for an alliance,” he told The Indian Express.

Interestingly, the meeting with the commerce minister to discuss issues of rubber farmers was held in the presence of Nadda, BJP’s election in-charge for Kerala.

“It is just a coincidence,” Jose said, claiming that it was merely because Nadda had intervened when he was on a hunger strike over the issue. He, however, agreed that Nadda may have got in touch with him during the hunger strike “because he was taking care of Kerala elections for the BJP”.

About the rubber price issue, he said: “The ministers’ response was good and positive. They have understood the issue. I want the government to increase the support price and I have asked for a financial support of Rs 500 crore, to which they have agreed.”

Rumours have been doing the rounds about a possible tie-up after KCM’s ties with the Congress reportedly soured over the bar bribery scam in which K M Mani was alleged to have accepted a bribe. Mani has been reportedly upset with the Congress leadership for forcing him to quit the state cabinet. But despite claiming that he will meet BJP chief Amit Shah later this week, he Sunday denied that a meeting was on the cards. The denial came after UDF invited him to rejoin the Cabinet.

On Monday, Jose said that while his party has taken no official decision on meeting Shah, there was nothing wrong in meeting the BJP leader.

“But the reports that we are going to have an alliance with BJP are baseless. If there is an alliance, it cannot be secretive,” he said.

