Babri demolition sting an attempt to inject poison in peaceful election atmosphere: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted angrily to the sting operation by Cobrapost on the Babri Masjid demolition, urging the Election Commission to issue an order against its broadcast.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Friday, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi questioned the timing of the sting. The BJP termed the sting as politically motivated and alleged that it was a meticulously planned operation to polarise the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP alleged that it was “sponsored”, accusing Congress of using “pawns” to vitiate the atmosphere before elections and asked the Election Commission to stop its publication and telecast.

Writing to the Election Commission shortly before Cobrapost was to hold a press conference here, BJP sought a bar on its contents being made public.

BJP spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said reports had appeared in papers today about a sting operation related to the sensitive Babri masjid-Ram Janambhoomi dispute.

Through this “sponsored sting operation”, there is an attempt to inject poison in the peaceful and amicable election atmosphere in the country, he said.

“We had in the morning spoken to Election Commission and also written a letter that an NGO named Cobrapost in the name of a sting operation is planning to show a sponsored sting on the sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri masjid issue….Its telecast and publication should be immediately barred,” he added.

He said the party had asked the EC to take action “against whoever is behind such a mischievous conspiracy.”

Accusing the Congress of propagating communalism, Naqvi said that the party has lost the battle on ground and was now trying to use pawns to spoil the atmosphere ahead of election.

When asked to comment about the content of the sting operation, Naqvi said its timing raises questions.

“The timing is more important than content and raises questions as the election is at its peak and the atmosphere is friendly and peaceful. The election is being contested on the issue of Congress’ misgovernance. The people have rejected the secular versus communal plank on which Congress contests and real issues are being raised. Naturally those who contested on non-issues are upset,” he said.

The sting by Cobrapost has alleged that the Babri Masjid demolition was pre-planned and executed deliberately. It said that the demolition was planned by the VHP and the Shiv Sena. It further said that senior BJP leaders, including L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, knew about the demolition in advance.

According to the sting, oath was taken to demolish the structure in the presence of Advani and MM Joshi. It says that on December 5, 1992, the then UP chief minister Kalyan Singh was informed about the plan.

Reacting to the sting, the VHP has dismissed the claim that the demolition was pre-planned. He asserted that the act was spontaneous.

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav also reacted to the sting, saying everyone already knew about what’s said in the sting.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

