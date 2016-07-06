AAP leader Ashish Khetan apologises for comparing manifesto with Guru Granth Sahib

A case was registered by Amritsar Police today for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, based on a complaint filed by a Sikh student leader. A case was registered by Amritsar Police today for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, based on a complaint filed by a Sikh student leader.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan Wednesday once again apologised for comparing the party’s manifesto with Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib.

“I had apologised yesterday and I again apologise. My intention was not to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments,” said Khetan.

The complaint was made by Sikh Student Federation (Peer Mohammad) leader Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad. He is considered close to Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal).

“In the complaint, I have mentioned that Asish Khetan has disrespected Guru Garnth Sahib, Gita and Bible by comparing these religious texts with Youth manifesto of AAP released on July 3 in Amritsar,” Said Peer Mohammad.

Khetan was campaigning for AAP in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections.

AAP also courted controversy for using the party symbol, a broom, next to an image of the Golden Temple. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal today said he will visit Golden Temple soon and apologize on behalf of the party.

