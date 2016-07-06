Latest News
  • AAP leader Ashish Khetan apologises for comparing manifesto with Guru Granth Sahib

A case was registered by Amritsar Police today for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, based on a complaint filed by a Sikh student leader.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 6, 2016 4:48 pm
Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan Wednesday once again apologised for comparing the party’s manifesto with Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib.

“I had apologised yesterday and I again apologise. My intention was not to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments,” said Khetan.

The complaint was made by Sikh Student Federation (Peer Mohammad) leader Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad. He is considered close to Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal).

“In the complaint, I have mentioned that Asish Khetan has disrespected Guru Garnth Sahib, Gita and Bible by comparing these religious texts with Youth manifesto of AAP released on July 3 in Amritsar,” Said Peer Mohammad.

Khetan was campaigning for AAP in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections.

AAP also courted controversy for using the party symbol, a broom, next to an image of the Golden Temple. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal today said he will visit Golden Temple soon and apologize on behalf of the party.

  1. C
    Chander Pal
    Jul 6, 2016 at 9:13 pm
    These low grade ultra negative street politicians should restrict themselves to politics. Please refrain from venturing in to the purity of religion.
    Reply
    1. I
      IML sood
      Jul 6, 2016 at 5:08 pm
      A lone Aaptard like lone wolf defending Khujli must be a hardcore slave or anarchist like him.
      Reply
      1. I
        IML sood
        Jul 6, 2016 at 2:58 pm
        This maroon like other Aaptards apology is fake,after thought for lure of power.This Aaptards tactics to grab power by whatever means they could is apparent as these maroons tricked Delhi public by promising free power and water with other facilities but where are those promises.This trick this time in Punjab will not work let them be aware.
        Reply
        1. M
          Michellegt;Vedicgt;human
          Jul 6, 2016 at 1:00 pm
          Now KHUJILIWALA will say that it's a fabrication of BJP,----some BJP MLA's bribed with money for YADAV to take this filthy step.
          Reply
          1. P
            Pat
            Jul 6, 2016 at 5:11 pm
            these street politicians stick to your goondagiri leave religion alone. Politicians have no conscience are duping exhorting public money for personal consumption and personal benefits only time of election they do summersault to get desperate public attention. Kejriwal is afraid of losing the hi fi life and what did public benefit high taxes inflation scams.
            Reply
            1. V
              Vikrant
              Jul 6, 2016 at 12:19 pm
              So isnt this another example of using religion for politics? AAP had shown that it has no hesitation in using caste, religion, corruption, crime and even make people commit suicides in its rallies to get some media coverage. AAP is collection of worse of Indian society
              Reply
              1. A
                Anuradha Kalhan
                Jul 6, 2016 at 2:12 pm
                Religious sentiments are all we have left in Indian culture. lt;br/gt;Ridiculous!
                Reply
                1. A
                  Arish Sahani
                  Jul 6, 2016 at 2:39 pm
                  AAP IS like bad fishes in the community.
                  Reply
                  1. A
                    ashok
                    Jul 7, 2016 at 12:45 am
                    never ever vote for this party as their leaders including kejriwal as they have not only disrespect for religious sentiment of hindus ,sikhs but for the country as well! law should catch up with these fellows.
                    Reply
                    1. N
                      Narender Balda
                      Jul 6, 2016 at 2:06 pm
                      Honest intentions ? My foot.
                      Reply
                      1. S
                        Shammi
                        Jul 6, 2016 at 1:03 pm
                        Is there any need to investigate? Buses: 27 in 2009, now 521, only land was given by devi lal, now 2, Rs10,000 crore orbit resorts (one in gurgaon, one near chd), defunct Orbit aviation now bursting with full activity added new plane, Cessna Citation CJ2 , acquired G-Next Media, Bonn bread, Shivalik agro chemical, telecommunication, electricity meter, renewable energy companies and what not?lt;br/gt;...
                        Reply
                        1. V
                          vijaykumar
                          Jul 6, 2016 at 2:19 pm
                          These AAP people have no maturity to respect the elders religious sentiments. They should be punished in such way that all AAP people will remember
                          Reply
                          1. F
                            freedomright
                            Jul 7, 2016 at 6:30 am
                            ha ha
                            Reply
                            1. F
                              freedomright
                              Jul 7, 2016 at 6:31 am
                              he he
                              Reply
                              1. F
                                freedomright
                                Jul 7, 2016 at 6:31 am
                                id#@t
                                Reply
                                1. V
                                  Venkataraman Jagadesan
                                  Jul 6, 2016 at 9:53 pm
                                  The real face of these anarchists are coming to the lght now. It was seen earlier during the short stint of anarchists rule during 2014 but still the Delhites gave them a chance and we hope the Punjab people and the Goa people do not allow them any where near tthe corridor of power. This anarchist person thinks that he is modern Guru of Sikhs and calls himself so. What an irony? The party should be debarred from standing for election in our country. Jai HInd.
                                  Reply
                                  1. L
                                    L bhadrapati Devi
                                    Jul 6, 2016 at 12:27 pm
                                    For catching vote they can even wave the flag of ISIS in Muslim dominated area.
                                    Reply
                                    1. L
                                      L bhadrapati Devi
                                      Jul 6, 2016 at 11:46 am
                                      It is called hit and run tactic in modern urban warfare. Just like urban gorilla militants, they use most unethical conventional means to draw public attention on trial basis and run when it turn counter productive like ISIS. All their act are similar with ISIS.
                                      Reply
                                      1. L
                                        L bhadrapati Devi
                                        Jul 6, 2016 at 12:26 pm
                                        They abuse religion for self interest. It is very unethical mean as done by ISIS. Now, they apologies shamelessly knowing their folly. Their lack of sensitivity and selfishness has been exposed day by day with their means of overexposing media to outreach their propaa.
                                        Reply
                                        1. H
                                          HILARY
                                          Jul 6, 2016 at 12:04 pm
                                          A backward place with antiquated thinking. One has to be very careful with what one says or does in public in such places.
                                          Reply
                                          1. M
                                            mohan
                                            Jul 7, 2016 at 7:00 am
                                            Money speaks everything. Money can be used to create chaos in a valueless society. AAP is following the philosophy of their ideologue Trotsky that "The end may justify the means as long as there is something that justifies the end". AAP was a bubble created using the FED Reserve money
                                            Reply
