Chetan Chauhan to head NIFT: AAP asks why not make Chetan Bhagat RBI governor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday attacked the central government for appointing Chetan Chauhan the chairperson of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to “destroy all government institutions”.
The party claimed the former cricketer was being “rewarded for shielding” Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities in the Delhi District and Cricket Association (DDCA).
AAP claimed the Prime Minister and BJP president Amit Shah were giving away top positions in government institutions to “sychophants” in the party.
- Textile industry being affected by import of second hand machinery: Smriti Irani
- Chauhan must be given time to perform as NIFT chairman: Santosh Gangwar
- Centre slammed over Chetan Chauhan's appointment as NIFT chief
- Chetan Bhagat responds to AAP: Can do a much better job as RBI Governor than others
- Controversy over appointment of Chetan Chauhan as NIFT chief
- 'I will spend 60 per cent of the time in DDCA, 20 per cent at NIFT and 20 per cent in my business', says Chetan Chauhan
Watch Video: What’s making news
Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Modi ji ne bhi chun chun ke chamchon ki fauj jama ki h (Modiji has carefully chosen his army of sychophants) — Gajendra Chauhan, Chetan Chauhan, Pahlaj Nihalani, Arnab Goswami, Smriti Irani.”
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, “Modiji has decided he will destroy all government institutions. After appointing Gajendra Chauhan to head FTII and making Pahlaj Nihalani the chief of the Censor Board, the absurdity continues with the pointless appointment of Chetan Chauhan has NIFT chairman. A person who doesn’t know the ‘F’ of fashion has been appointed to head the most reputed fashion institute in the country.”
He added that media reports had quoted Chauhan — a two-time BJP MP and the DDCA vice-president — thanking Modi and Shah for appointing him the NIFT chairman, which suggested that the Prime Minister and the BJP chief had chosen him for the position.
According to the NIFT Act 2006, the chairperson of the Board of Governors is expected to be “an eminent academician, scientist or technologist or professional, to be nominated by the Visitor” of the institute, which is the President. The term of the appointment is three years.
Chadha demanded to know which of the categories — eminent academician, scientist or technologist or professional — Chauhan came under. “What does he have to do with fashion and on what basis was his appointment made,” he asked.
Mocking the decision to appoint Chauhan, the AAP proceeded to give BJP “suggestions” for further appointments. “The AAP would like to suggest that the BJP appoint Chetan Bhagat RBI governor, Anupam Kher chief of ISRO and Eknath Khadse the chief of NIA,” said Chadha.
However, Union Textiles Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar defended Chauhan’s appointment, saying the NIFT board has 11 members belonging to different walks of life, including businessmen as well as designers.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Jun 19, 2016 at 2:41 amOut of many states in India,musher bigger than Delhi which is only a UT,what right this jokrer Khujli has to question Centre's decision.All these things are not in his domaine nor this useless fellow has any knowledge how Centre Govt. works.He has spoiled the working culture of UT Delhi where all development work is at stand still and public money is being wasted on this joker and his stooges.Reports are that money is also being diverted to other poll bound states to have some foot hold of Khujli's nautanki party.It is better he pay a little attention to public good in Delhi.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 3:22 amAAP has destro the government itself. They are not able to solve bijli pani problem in Delhi. Their advice is not required on who should head which organization. They should first solve bijli pani problem in Delhi and then offer comments on bjp government.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 3:24 amJust for the information of AAP chairman of NIFT is an honorary position while governor RBI is an executive position!Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 8:33 amSome names doing the round for RBI Governor...lt;br/gt;Hemamalini, Ramdev, some Chauhan, Kher, Prachi, Nihalanilt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Considering these names, I guess Chetan Bhagat would be the best choice!!!lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;So I vote for Chetan Bhagat!!!Reply
- Jun 20, 2016 at 11:33 amEvery DICTATOR needs an army of chamchas.MODI is no exception.How can a past CHAIWALA respect merit.?we have elected him.why TO regret?POLITICIAN learns after he gets A kick on his by common man.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 1:39 amDid Mr kejriwal ,the cm, took permission from Mr bhagat to pull his name in the controversy. Shame Mr cm I didn't expected such things from you. Any way your reservation , concerns for what is happening are some what true. Spoons are getting upper edge in this government ,which somewhat cause of concern.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 3:16 amChetan Chouhan cannot be made RBI governor because it is rumoured that Baba Ramdev is in the race.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 3:49 amI will be better than any appointee of Modiji and Jaitleyji.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 4:28 amIn Modi ruled India, Honorary members can be more powerful that people with executive positions so long as they enjoy Modi patronage. One Mr. Swamy is the latest rxample.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 4:30 amSo nice for your suggestion.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 4:23 amThanks.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 2:57 amWhen you can make Kejriwal as Your CM, why not Chetan Chauhan, who is more courteous, polite and commmitted to serve the Nation. AAP only believes and constantly aims to destabilize the NationReply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 12:47 amI have high regards for Chetan Bhagat, but only an ignorant man will ask him to take on the responsibilities of Dr. Rajan. Also, I am sure that Mr. Bhagat knows better about where his compeive advantage lies.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 1:41 amYes. Why not film stars like Anupam Kher but my choice is Hema Malini for glamour!Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 4:05 amWell chetan bhagat is IIT IIM grad just like Rajan and also got some banking experience before becoming full time writer. Now I personally don't ociate caliber of a person with degrees, but Chetan would do better then kejri as Delhi CM for sure.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 5:18 amwhy RBI Governer , CM ..............why not PM of India ?????Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 7:47 amnot a bad idea. It could be tried. But first Kejriwal should win elections for Indian parliament.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 6:48 amBhakts are everywhereReply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 4:03 amAAP fashion is kurta pyjama topee - simple. Chetan Bhagat is not a psychofant !lt;br/gt; As soon as he learns how to balance home budget , he will be considered as a candidate.Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 5:10 amHe will be good fielder at silly point between two fine-legs !Reply
- Jun 19, 2016 at 6:49 amAt least on this account, AAP is right.Reply
- Load More Comments