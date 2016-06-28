Arvind Kejriwal stops short of naming AAP’s CM face for Goa

While Kejriwal fell short of naming the party candidate, he said the state has many talented leaders to chose from. (file photo) While Kejriwal fell short of naming the party candidate, he said the state has many talented leaders to chose from. (file photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is a two-day visit to Goa, on Tuesday said that only a local would be fielded as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

While Kejriwal stopped short of naming the party candidate, he said the state has many talented leaders to chose from.

“AAP will win over 35 seats in the assembly election and people of Goa will overthrow the BJP and Congress out of power for the damage they have caused to state from corruption and mismanagement,” he said.

Speaking at a meeting with local fisherman at Vasco, Kejriwal added that just like Goans cannot do without fish in their diet, it’s unimaginable for the state to do away with fishermen. He also condemned the dredging work at the local port, calling it “illegal” as it affected the lives of the fishing community in the area.

