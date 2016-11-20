Arvind Kejriwal to address 21 rallies in Punjab starting from today

Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal. (PTI Photo) Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address 21 rallies from November 20 to November 30 in Punjab to spruce up his party’s campaign in the poll-bound state.

He will start his campaign from Jalalabad, the constituency represented by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and end his tour of Punjab at Gurdaspur on November 30.

Rallies have also been planned in Sangrur, Moga, Barnala, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Ropar, Kapurthala, Pathankot and Bathinda.

Kejriwal is expected to base his campaign on the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna-Link (SYL) canal issue, the drug menace, law and order and procurement of crops in the state.

The AAP is eyeing to wrest its power in Punjab after the 2017 Assembly elections in the state.

