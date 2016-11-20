Arvind Kejriwal to address 21 rallies in Punjab starting from today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address 21 rallies from November 20 to November 30 in Punjab to spruce up his party’s campaign in the poll-bound state.
He will start his campaign from Jalalabad, the constituency represented by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and end his tour of Punjab at Gurdaspur on November 30.
Rallies have also been planned in Sangrur, Moga, Barnala, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Ropar, Kapurthala, Pathankot and Bathinda.
Kejriwal is expected to base his campaign on the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna-Link (SYL) canal issue, the drug menace, law and order and procurement of crops in the state.
The AAP is eyeing to wrest its power in Punjab after the 2017 Assembly elections in the state.
- Nov 20, 2016 at 12:25 pmPlease don't spread lies about loan write off, bank pushed the loan to bad debt. I don't say modi is clean neither Ak. But at least modi is taking right steps. Unlike AK moving towards right to wrongReply
- Nov 20, 2016 at 7:43 amThe Punjab will welcome AAP and Arvind Kejriwal with open arms -- He is the future of India.Reply
- Nov 20, 2016 at 4:18 amPunjabis are hardworking, intelligent and less controversial. How can they embrace a person of this calibre, who does not know what to talk and what to do, keeping value of a CM and who does not know what the decorum is, as repented by Delhi voters now? Punjab need a strong personality, a pro people leader, who does not bring dynasty rule nor princely styles. Kejri is fit to be declared as persona-non-grata globally.Reply
- Nov 20, 2016 at 10:56 amLeft midway against demonetization move of GOI and now focus on embly Election and what TMC is going to do at Delhi when AK is not available for the protest and is this is the way to unrest Govt. of India or to oppose them is the query from the aam aadmis ????Reply
- Nov 20, 2016 at 5:28 amJust because you are a Modi fan does not mean that Modi is clean by any standards. He might be one of the most corrupt politicians in India's history, and Kejriwal has the right to question him. Nobody has been held accountable for CAG's report of 25000 crore loss due to infrstructure scams in Gujrat till 2014.Reply
