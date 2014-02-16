Arvind Kejriwal resigned but Modi still glued to CM’s chair: Congress

Congress leaders had been maintaining in private that Kejriwal’s focus was Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

Taking potshots at both Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi, Congress on Sunday said while the Delhi Chief Minister resigned to fulfill his national ambitions, the Gujarat leader is still glued to the CM’s chair.

“Kejriwal has proved himself more ethical by resigning to fulfil his national ambitions, unlike Mr Modi who is still glued to CM’s chair,” AICC general secretary in-charge for Delhi, Shakeel Ahmed said on Twitter.

His comments came two days after Kejriwal quit, alleging a nexus between Congress and BJP to ensure that Jan Lokpal bill was not passed.

Congress leaders had been maintaining in private that Kejriwal’s focus was Lok Sabha polls and that he would not remain as Delhi Chief Minister for long as the promises his AAP party had made before the Assembly elections were difficult to fulfill.

A few days before Kejriwal’s resignation, Ahmed had tweeted, “People say despite INC support AAP govt will be in minority soon due to revolt by few AAP MLAs, to hide this Mr Kejriwal will resign soon.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App