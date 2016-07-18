VIDEO: Arvind Kejriwal washes utensils at Golden Temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday performed ‘sewa’ at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to ‘atone’ for the Aam Aadmi Party’s “unintentional mistake” of using an image of the temple along with a broom, the party’s symbol, on their Punjab youth manifesto.
Kejriwal, who reached Amritsar on Sunday evening, washed utensils at the Sikh shrine early Monday morning. He is also expected to issue a verbal apology later today.
“I had come here to offer voluntary service to apologise for the unintentional mistake committed in our youth manifesto… I have peace of mind now,” said Kejriwal.
#WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal performs 'sewa' at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Punjab)http://t.co/rXMcvphG4R
— ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2016
The Aam Aadmi Party courted controversy in Punjab soon after it released its youth manifesto. AAP leader Ashish Khetan went on to compare the manifesto with Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib. Khetan, however, apologised for his remarks.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (SGPC) president Avtar Singh Makkar had announced he would make a police complaint against Kejriwal on July 10. No complaint has been made against him so far.
