Arvind Kejriwal: AAP’s Delhi victory will once again repeat in Goa

Emphasising that no other party can proclaim to be an anti-corruption party like the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday alleged that both the Congress and BJP are in neck-deep corruption and co-conspiring to loot the country.

“AAP’s Delhi victory will once again repeat in Goa as the pre-poll circumstances of both the states seem similar. In both the states, corruption led by national parties prevailed, the poor remained marginalised, lacked basic facilities, and exploited, government also deprived them of their livelihood,” he said.

He criticised the Goa state BJP-government for carrying out dredging activity at Mormugoa Port Trust (MPT), which according to him was illegal and displaced the lives of local fishermen. “Once voted to power in the state we will ensure ‘Rozi-Roti’ to everyone and introduce schemes for the benefit of the poor,” he said, during his interaction with the fishermen community at Kariwado in Vasco.

On the availability of drugs in the state, Kejriwal said that it was the byproduct of corruption since the government and officials, who are empowered to act against it, are shying away from taking action against the perpetrators due to their vested interests.

“Both the national parties are two sides of the same coin, in the upcoming election we will not act spoiler for only one national party but both BJP and Congress. We will win over 35 of the 40 seats in 2017 elections,” he said.

The chief minister arrived in Goa Tuesday for the first of his three-state visit, that will be followed by trips to Punjab and Gujarat.

