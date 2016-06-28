Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal says AAP will win 35 seats in Goa polls

Arvind Kejriwal was accorded an traditional welcome by the fishermen community upon his arrival in Panaji.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2016 5:57 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday arrived in Goa for a two-day visit as part of his three states tour. The Aam Aadmi Party chief met members of the fishermen community and will be interacting with youth during his trip.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by the fishermen community upon his arrival in Panaji.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said: “We are sure of winning 35 out of 40 seats in Goa. Our first priority is to curb corruption.”

Kejriwal added that the party intends to fight against drugs once they are able to curb corruption.

AAP will be contesting in Goa for the first time in the upcoming state assembly elections. They contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but lost in all the two seats.

Kejriwal will later leave for Punjab to launch the party’s youth manifesto in Amritsar. According to Live Mint, he is likely to visit Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Khanna and Malerkotla.

  1. D
    Divakar
    Jun 29, 2016 at 2:29 am
    Why media is Kejri bhakt. This guy is overvalued than worth. He just knows how to protest, not how to work. Such people might create trouble to country when they are given more power and authority. Delhi is good for him.
    Reply
    1. I
      IML sood
      Jun 28, 2016 at 5:25 pm
      Khujli cheating trick will not work in Goa,as no one can make people fool every time.Goa public is aware of what is happening in Delhi where w Administration is at standstill except Aaptards slaves ministers also remai on roads doing nautanki and their diversion Delhi people's hard money to other state will not work.After utter failure in aDelhi when time of their report card is coming near they want to escape by these tactics which will prove a flop show.
      Reply
      1. I
        IML sood
        Jun 29, 2016 at 1:30 am
        With total abject failure striking in their face due to flop show in Delhi,some Hard core Aaptards still dreaming success for Khujli in Goa and Punjab.What is harm in being enjoying 'Murari Lal Ke Sapne' by these fools.
        Reply
        1. H
          Harry Achari
          Jun 28, 2016 at 6:54 pm
          Kejri looks moony in this picture.
          Reply
          1. K
            Krishna
            Jun 29, 2016 at 5:23 am
            If kejrival would nt have come to lower then bjp also would have done the same what congress has done my dear fellow Indians if you always give opportunity to these two parties u will lot of difficulties give kejrival a chance
            Reply
            1. K
              Krishna
              Jun 29, 2016 at 5:26 am
              Most of the Indian people doesn't want to b honest if this kind of trend continues then Indian tradition, culture, respect gets collapsed think once
              Reply
              1. O
                Onyx Cleaner
                Jun 29, 2016 at 3:54 am
                Compared to Central Government Delhi Government has right priorities and right actions. They are doing 100% better than their counterparts in Center.
                Reply
                1. O
                  Onyx Cleaner
                  Jun 29, 2016 at 3:23 am
                  It would be great if AAP is able to win Goa. Cong/BJP have looted Goa for a long time. A Delhi like model focussing on education and health for all combined with transparent governance with less corruption is the need of hour in Goa.
                  Reply
                  1. G
                    GODANDDEVILS
                    Jun 28, 2016 at 10:38 am
                    I think 40/40 is possible because more than 40 is impossible.
                    Reply
                    1. R
                      Rajvardhan Reddy
                      Jun 28, 2016 at 8:11 pm
                      All time joker of INDIA politics PAPAU is better than this who is fit for nothing TEAM ANNA BACK STABBER he should get award for his DRAMA dirty dog get lost
                      Reply
                      1. R
                        Rakesh
                        Jun 28, 2016 at 3:36 pm
                        Hope AAP wins all seats in Goa and Punjab. Modi has failed and BJP Wave gone forever.
                        Reply
                        1. N
                          Nathan
                          Jun 29, 2016 at 3:47 am
                          Mr. Kejriwal talks TALL BUT DELIVERS NOTHING. HE HAS COOLY FORGOTTEN ABOUT HIS VARIOUS ELECTION PROMISES HE MADE TO PEOPLE OF DELHI. NOWADAYS PEOPLE DO NOT FORGET SO EASILY. UNLESS MR.KEJIRIWAL STOPS WHINING AND COMPLAINING ABOUT OTHER PARTIES, MUST CONCENTRATE TO MAKE THE LIVES OF PEOPLE OF DELHI BETTER. ONLY TIME WILL TELL WHETHER HE ACTS OR NOT.
                          Reply
                          1. A
                            Anirudh
                            Jun 28, 2016 at 11:13 am
                            Go ahead make india BJP/Cong mukt......... teach these chor parties a good lesson
                            Reply
                            1. R
                              Raj
                              Jun 29, 2016 at 4:40 am
                              Just cant stop laughing. on the eutopian dreams and lies you are selling...
                              Reply
                              1. K
                                khodsal
                                Jun 28, 2016 at 11:37 am
                                I think Like Delhi, AAP will make a sweeping victory in GOA and Punjab...
                                Reply
                                1. K
                                  khodsal
                                  Jun 28, 2016 at 11:47 am
                                  Initially, When AK formed AAP and thought of contesting Elections in Delhi, There were many, who made fun of him and laughed on him, but then, that Sweeping win in delhi was a tight SLAP on the face of those who made fun of him and his party. The same is gonna be repeated in Goa and Punjab and slowly and steadily in other parts of India.
                                  Reply
                                  1. A
                                    anil
                                    Jun 28, 2016 at 10:32 am
                                    Why not 38? or even claim for 40 out of 40. Any how, when you don't achieve the target, you have Modi to blame. He says "Our first priority is to curb corruption". Again very correct. Just he forgot to add "by others".
                                    Reply
                                    1. A
                                      arvind
                                      Jun 28, 2016 at 11:12 am
                                      bechare chaddi bhakto ki AK ko dekh kar chaddia jal jaati hain.. phir apna hi burnol lgate hain.. kyunki pheki is anpadh and his bhakts are almost anpadh too so they cant understand what an educated person talks about.. burnol moment for bhakts.
                                      Reply
                                      1. A
                                        ashok s
                                        Jun 29, 2016 at 2:15 am
                                        Was he there for family vacation in disguise of official agenda. Did he made loss in goas casino. Mr cm your home ground Delhi is burning ,all mla are in jail, and you diffusing fire miles away.
                                        Reply
                                        1. A
                                          Atul Sharma
                                          Jun 28, 2016 at 12:04 pm
                                          Crazy ! Will spoil Goa as well like Delhi.
                                          Reply
                                          1. S
                                            Shammi
                                            Jun 28, 2016 at 12:26 pm
                                            God bless Kejriwal. Only hope for india to become corruption free is from Aam Aadmi Party.
                                            Reply
