Arvind Kejriwal says AAP will win 35 seats in Goa polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday arrived in Goa for a two-day visit as part of his three states tour. The Aam Aadmi Party chief met members of the fishermen community and will be interacting with youth during his trip.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by the fishermen community upon his arrival in Panaji.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said: “We are sure of winning 35 out of 40 seats in Goa. Our first priority is to curb corruption.”

Kejriwal added that the party intends to fight against drugs once they are able to curb corruption.

AAP will be contesting in Goa for the first time in the upcoming state assembly elections. They contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but lost in all the two seats.

Kejriwal will later leave for Punjab to launch the party’s youth manifesto in Amritsar. According to Live Mint, he is likely to visit Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Khanna and Malerkotla.

