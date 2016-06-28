Arvind Kejriwal says AAP will win 35 seats in Goa polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday arrived in Goa for a two-day visit as part of his three states tour. The Aam Aadmi Party chief met members of the fishermen community and will be interacting with youth during his trip.
He was accorded a traditional welcome by the fishermen community upon his arrival in Panaji.
Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said: “We are sure of winning 35 out of 40 seats in Goa. Our first priority is to curb corruption.”
Kejriwal added that the party intends to fight against drugs once they are able to curb corruption.
AAP will be contesting in Goa for the first time in the upcoming state assembly elections. They contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but lost in all the two seats.
Kejriwal will later leave for Punjab to launch the party’s youth manifesto in Amritsar. According to Live Mint, he is likely to visit Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Khanna and Malerkotla.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Jun 29, 2016 at 2:29 amWhy media is Kejri bhakt. This guy is overvalued than worth. He just knows how to protest, not how to work. Such people might create trouble to country when they are given more power and authority. Delhi is good for him.Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 5:25 pmKhujli cheating trick will not work in Goa,as no one can make people fool every time.Goa public is aware of what is happening in Delhi where w Administration is at standstill except Aaptards slaves ministers also remai on roads doing nautanki and their diversion Delhi people's hard money to other state will not work.After utter failure in aDelhi when time of their report card is coming near they want to escape by these tactics which will prove a flop show.Reply
- Jun 29, 2016 at 1:30 amWith total abject failure striking in their face due to flop show in Delhi,some Hard core Aaptards still dreaming success for Khujli in Goa and Punjab.What is harm in being enjoying 'Murari Lal Ke Sapne' by these fools.Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 6:54 pmKejri looks moony in this picture.Reply
- Jun 29, 2016 at 5:23 amIf kejrival would nt have come to lower then bjp also would have done the same what congress has done my dear fellow Indians if you always give opportunity to these two parties u will lot of difficulties give kejrival a chanceReply
- Jun 29, 2016 at 5:26 amMost of the Indian people doesn't want to b honest if this kind of trend continues then Indian tradition, culture, respect gets collapsed think onceReply
- Jun 29, 2016 at 3:54 amCompared to Central Government Delhi Government has right priorities and right actions. They are doing 100% better than their counterparts in Center.Reply
- Jun 29, 2016 at 3:23 amIt would be great if AAP is able to win Goa. Cong/BJP have looted Goa for a long time. A Delhi like model focussing on education and health for all combined with transparent governance with less corruption is the need of hour in Goa.Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 10:38 amI think 40/40 is possible because more than 40 is impossible.Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 8:11 pmAll time joker of INDIA politics PAPAU is better than this who is fit for nothing TEAM ANNA BACK STABBER he should get award for his DRAMA dirty dog get lostReply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 3:36 pmHope AAP wins all seats in Goa and Punjab. Modi has failed and BJP Wave gone forever.Reply
- Jun 29, 2016 at 3:47 amMr. Kejriwal talks TALL BUT DELIVERS NOTHING. HE HAS COOLY FORGOTTEN ABOUT HIS VARIOUS ELECTION PROMISES HE MADE TO PEOPLE OF DELHI. NOWADAYS PEOPLE DO NOT FORGET SO EASILY. UNLESS MR.KEJIRIWAL STOPS WHINING AND COMPLAINING ABOUT OTHER PARTIES, MUST CONCENTRATE TO MAKE THE LIVES OF PEOPLE OF DELHI BETTER. ONLY TIME WILL TELL WHETHER HE ACTS OR NOT.Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 11:13 amGo ahead make india BJP/Cong mukt......... teach these chor parties a good lessonReply
- Jun 29, 2016 at 4:40 amJust cant stop laughing. on the eutopian dreams and lies you are selling...Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 11:37 amI think Like Delhi, AAP will make a sweeping victory in GOA and Punjab...Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 11:47 amInitially, When AK formed AAP and thought of contesting Elections in Delhi, There were many, who made fun of him and laughed on him, but then, that Sweeping win in delhi was a tight SLAP on the face of those who made fun of him and his party. The same is gonna be repeated in Goa and Punjab and slowly and steadily in other parts of India.Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 10:32 amWhy not 38? or even claim for 40 out of 40. Any how, when you don't achieve the target, you have Modi to blame. He says "Our first priority is to curb corruption". Again very correct. Just he forgot to add "by others".Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 11:12 ambechare chaddi bhakto ki AK ko dekh kar chaddia jal jaati hain.. phir apna hi burnol lgate hain.. kyunki pheki is anpadh and his bhakts are almost anpadh too so they cant understand what an educated person talks about.. burnol moment for bhakts.Reply
- Jun 29, 2016 at 2:15 amWas he there for family vacation in disguise of official agenda. Did he made loss in goas casino. Mr cm your home ground Delhi is burning ,all mla are in jail, and you diffusing fire miles away.Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 12:04 pmCrazy ! Will spoil Goa as well like Delhi.Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 12:26 pmGod bless Kejriwal. Only hope for india to become corruption free is from Aam Aadmi Party.Reply
- Load More Comments