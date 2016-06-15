Parliamentary Secretary row: Target me Modiji, don’t let people of Delhi suffer, says Kejriwal

Hitting back at the BJP and Congress over their demand to disqualify the 21 AAP MLAs appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal on Wednesday said that it is ‘legal’ when they do it and ‘illegal’ when AAP does it.
“When BJP used to have Parliamentary Secretaries, then its ‘legal’ but when we do it, its ‘illegal’,” said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal added that even during the Congress rule, former chief minister Sheila Dixit appointed present Congress state unit chief Ajay Maken as a Parliamentary Secretary.
He went on to request Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi with ‘folded hands’ to target him instead of making the people of Delhi suffer.
“Want to request Modiji with folded hands that do whatever you want to me but don’t let the people of Delhi suffer,” said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal praised his team of parliamentary secretaries for their work towards the completion of 8,000 new classrooms. He even praised their efforts in making mohalla clinics a success.
The Aam Aadmi Party is currently embroiled in a controversy over the appointment of 21 AAP MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. President Pranab Mukherjee rejected a draft bill proposing to exempt Parliamentary Secretary from “office of profit”.
A petition was filed before the Delhi High Court challenging the appointment of the 21 AAP MLAs to the post. The 21 MLAs could face disqualification if the Election Commission finds them guilty of holding an office of profit.
- Jun 15, 2016 at 2:09 pmKhujli should see his status before asking PM to target him,why should he care for a flop joker?See the foolishness of this joker as if he is the owner of Delhi people, who in facts want to get rid of him as they are fed up with his day to day ranting just to hide his and his party failure.Why paper like IE also gives so much importance to this failed useless fellow who like his friend Lalu will prove as a curse in political field?The only reason seems to be that like other Pressitutes(NDTV/HT etc.)IE wants to be in limelight ,may be for wrong reasons.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:28 pmPlease stop this farce! If your party men want to work free, allow them to do so, why they need any le like parliamentary secretary?Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 2:41 pmWhen Modi was CM of Gujarat, he never cried. Never folded hands. He kept on working. Try working Mr. Kejriwal.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:00 pmDrama king Kejriwal. It's high Time people of Delhi realise that he is good for nothing other than drama baaZzeeReply
- Jun 16, 2016 at 5:10 ameveryone gets scared of a mad dogReply
- Jun 16, 2016 at 5:32 amit is the beauty of democracy that the PUPPY can boast to scare the LION.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:04 pmGod so much drama ...this guy was supposed to be different ...now its clear he is same as others ...he is accepting it now ! so that's a change !Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:33 pmKEJRIWAL is just trying to defend the indefensible. It seems that he has lost his mental balance and is seriously in need of medical treatment. His daily fault finding of the PM Modi can be attributed to the fact that AAP has failed miserably in governance and has lost it way. KEJRIWAL and APP have no policy for governing Delhi therefore the daily press conferences against Modi. The more he keeps on doing this NAVTANKIS it benefit ModiReply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:48 pmARVIND YOU SHOULD WATCH MODIJI SPEECH ADDRESSING USA A PARLIAMENT. LEARN SOMETHING FROM HIM. YOU ARE ONLY GAGGO TAILIA COMPARE TO MODIJI. HE IS THE BEST PM OF INDIA. WHEN HE TALK W WORLD LISTEN..Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:21 pmArvind Kejriwal thinks that Narendra Modi PM does not have any work in PMO office except monitor the work of His Govt.Such a fool CM, the people of Delhi have elected him.It is nothing but Modi phobia that is troubling him 24x7x365.Time has come for NDA govt to p a resolution in the both houses of Parliament to the effect that Delhi is no longer exist as state but only union Territory. Rahul hi/Congress party will definitely support it.After all Delhi is the capital of India. AK is making mockery of Democracy.He commits bers but still say he is right.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 2:39 pmAk lies pinnedReply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:14 pmKhujli, you can keep barking, but the PM isnt going to waste his time on you. When youre walking down a street and see a mad, rabid dog barking on the street, you dont go next to it, get down to its level on all fours and bark back. Instead, you ignore it and go on your way.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:20 pmKhujliwal, two of you cabinet ministers, Tomar and Bharti are in jail after you personally guaranteed their honesty. A third one, Rai has just resigned over corruption. Isnt it obvious to you why the President rejected your 21 s? Even a CONgressmen can smell something fishy. No one trusts your intellect or judgement. Either you are a very bad judge of character, or you yourself are a criminal.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 3:26 pmKejriwal ji I don't know about Modi but Delhiites are suffering like crazy because of you...but then...they deserve it for voting for someone like you ;)Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 12:56 pmKejriwal seems like a caring politician. Only one we have. I'm afraid the ESTABLISHMENT will get rid of him if he gets more traction. Like they did it for "MAAR DIYA JAYYE" girl.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:55 pmWhat a trash... This Khujli needs to be kicked out of Delhi and moved to other island ...This CM is worst ...... India blame people Delhi....Delhi elected this TRASH government for FREE water and electricity...Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 1:29 pmYou kept on haring PM Modi on his degree even after degree certificates were found authentic. Now you are paid back in your own coin. Why are you crying now ??Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 2:25 pmNothing about Kekri is clever. He is a dramabaaz who wants to stay in imelight all the time.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 2:22 pmThis joker as usual is subverting truth. The matter of 21 parliamentary secretaries is a legal issue which he should fight legally, but as usual, AK49 is doing drama over this issue. Others had parliamentary secretaries who were not MLA's. AK subverting parliamentary convention by appointing 21 MLA's as parliamentary secretary as he cnnot legitmately appoint more ministers. AAP is corrupt and all these ploys are to find out means of indulging in unbridled corruption.Reply
- Jun 15, 2016 at 2:25 pmYou are so wrong when you say he is the same as others. In fact he is the worst of the lot. Even congress party had some decent and intelligent folks with them. AAP is led by a liar and a dramabaaz and the party consists of low intelligence people who are out to loot Delhi.Reply
- Jun 16, 2016 at 3:34 amMy only comment is that every self respecting ,desh premi Indian should hate him for using vulgar language against the P.M. of the Country.He is a Galli / Mohalla type ruffian who has such abuses on his acidic tongue.Some day some ruffian ,a shade better to him will abuse him in the worst gaallies andsmash him .Only then he will realize his worth .Fellow countrymen we may not lke th PM as indiviual but we we cannot show disrespect to the insution of the PM.Those who abuse the PM are rascals and enemy of the country .Reply
