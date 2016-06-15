Parliamentary Secretary row: Target me Modiji, don’t let people of Delhi suffer, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal went on to request Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi with ‘folded hands’ to target him instead of making the people of Delhi suffer. Arvind Kejriwal went on to request Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi with ‘folded hands’ to target him instead of making the people of Delhi suffer.

Hitting back at the BJP and Congress over their demand to disqualify the 21 AAP MLAs appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal on Wednesday said that it is ‘legal’ when they do it and ‘illegal’ when AAP does it.

“When BJP used to have Parliamentary Secretaries, then its ‘legal’ but when we do it, its ‘illegal’,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal added that even during the Congress rule, former chief minister Sheila Dixit appointed present Congress state unit chief Ajay Maken as a Parliamentary Secretary.

He went on to request Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi with ‘folded hands’ to target him instead of making the people of Delhi suffer.

“Want to request Modiji with folded hands that do whatever you want to me but don’t let the people of Delhi suffer,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal praised his team of parliamentary secretaries for their work towards the completion of 8,000 new classrooms. He even praised their efforts in making mohalla clinics a success.

The Aam Aadmi Party is currently embroiled in a controversy over the appointment of 21 AAP MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. President Pranab Mukherjee rejected a draft bill proposing to exempt Parliamentary Secretary from “office of profit”.

A petition was filed before the Delhi High Court challenging the appointment of the 21 AAP MLAs to the post. The 21 MLAs could face disqualification if the Election Commission finds them guilty of holding an office of profit.

