Arunachal verdict: Modi govt toppling elected govts in greed for power, says Sonia Gandhi

Stepping up attack on the Modi government, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused it of disrespecting people’s mandate in its “greed for power.”

With the Supreme Court ordering restoration of the party’s government in Arunachal Pradesh yesterday, Gandhi charged that the Modi government dismissed duly elected governments in these states and insulted the popular mandate.

“The present government, in its greed for power, toppled duly elected governments in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and disrespected the people’s mandate,” Gandhi said, addressing a rally organised by the Congress here.

“We all are very proud of the Supreme Court for protecting our Constitution and democracy,” Gandhi said, after unveiling a statue of Congress stalwart and former Union minister Shankarrao Chavan and a memorial library named after him.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was also present at the function.

“Had Shankarrao been alive today, he would’ve been deeply hurt to see all this and would have objected to these unconstitutional steps,” Gandhi said.

The Congress chief also accused the NDA dispensation of putting farmers and vulnerable sections at disadvantage by diluting the welfare schemes launched during the previous UPA rule.

“It is sad that today, welfare schemes made by our Manmohan Singh government, for farmers, tribals, minorities

and women are being weakened. As a result, lakhs of families are bearing the brunt,” she said.

“The Modi government has to be reminded that there is drought in the country. Due to your (Modi government’s)

policies, farmers have been alienated,” she said.

“You have waived off thousands of crores of loans of capitalists but left farmers to their fate,” Gandhi charged.

“The BJP government is weakening welfare measures taken in last 60 years for benefit of farmers,” she said.

Congress would not allow farmers’ voice to be stifled, she said.

Lauding the services of Shankarrao Chavan, Gandhi said the late leader was known as ‘headmaster’ for his administrative acumen, Gandhi said.

“Chavan was among those leaders who played a valuable role from his student day politics,” she said.

“Chavan was among the loyal associates of Indira ji. I am happy that his family has continued with his legacy of public service,” she said.

She recalled that Shankrarrao also worked closely with Rajiv Gandhi. “He (Chavan) cared for farmers and adivasis

(tribals),” she said.

“I am sure that the memorial for Chavan will inspire youngsters,” Gandhi said.

