Arunachal verdict: Modi govt toppling elected govts in greed for power, says Sonia Gandhi

Stepping up attack on the Modi government, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused it of disrespecting people’s mandate in its “greed for power.”
With the Supreme Court ordering restoration of the party’s government in Arunachal Pradesh yesterday, Gandhi charged that the Modi government dismissed duly elected governments in these states and insulted the popular mandate.
“The present government, in its greed for power, toppled duly elected governments in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and disrespected the people’s mandate,” Gandhi said, addressing a rally organised by the Congress here.
“We all are very proud of the Supreme Court for protecting our Constitution and democracy,” Gandhi said, after unveiling a statue of Congress stalwart and former Union minister Shankarrao Chavan and a memorial library named after him.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was also present at the function.
The Modi government dismissed duly elected governments in these states and insulted the popular mandate, she said.
“Had Shankarrao been alive today, he would’ve been deeply hurt to see all this and would have objected to these unconstitutional steps,” Gandhi said.
The Congress chief also accused the NDA dispensation of putting farmers and vulnerable sections at disadvantage by diluting the welfare schemes launched during the previous UPA rule.
“It is sad that today, welfare schemes made by our Manmohan Singh government, for farmers, tribals, minorities
and women are being weakened. As a result, lakhs of families are bearing the brunt,” she said.
“The Modi government has to be reminded that there is drought in the country. Due to your (Modi government’s)
policies, farmers have been alienated,” she said.
“You have waived off thousands of crores of loans of capitalists but left farmers to their fate,” Gandhi charged.
“The BJP government is weakening welfare measures taken in last 60 years for benefit of farmers,” she said.
Congress would not allow farmers’ voice to be stifled, she said.
Lauding the services of Shankarrao Chavan, Gandhi said the late leader was known as ‘headmaster’ for his administrative acumen, Gandhi said.
“Chavan was among those leaders who played a valuable role from his student day politics,” she said.
“Chavan was among the loyal associates of Indira ji. I am happy that his family has continued with his legacy of public service,” she said.
She recalled that Shankrarrao also worked closely with Rajiv Gandhi. “He (Chavan) cared for farmers and adivasis
(tribals),” she said.
“I am sure that the memorial for Chavan will inspire youngsters,” Gandhi said.
- Jul 16, 2016 at 3:14 pmSend her to Italy.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 3:14 pmWhat to do Sonia Mam. You want everyone in congress as LAMBS and SHEEPS.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;The tigers and lions are bound to feast.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;The election commission should bar any party that do not conduct gr roots elections and build a best democratic structure. But the election commission is a Singing bird of Modi government, CBI is a cagged parrot, the president just says okay to any decision of cabinet.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;The supreme court consutional bench should step in and take charge to clean up political parties. The entire dynasty structure that has been created in most parties should be dismantled completely.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;How can India be a democracy when the very guardians are built on the foundation of Family and strong single leader parties.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 8:44 amIndian public knows how many governments were toppled by Congress since Nehru!Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 2:43 pmWhy this old lady trying to finish India. Why she is not allowing some Indian born young people to lead the party. How it looks mother son together , congress is their personal property. How congress people accepting them as their leaders. She hi-command or dictator . Even top leader don't have the courage to go against their wish. If they want to remain in that party live like a slave or out.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 2:45 pmfool, are you closed eyes.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 7:18 amWho is Sonia? h, the barmaid from Cambridge?! But she doesn't matter anymore!!Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 9:03 amWe do re-structuring when a business is failing. Congress needs that - a new president, new ideas, and new messaging. The 65 year of ignoring of riots and vote bank politics is gone. Substance is needed to challenge the jumla base communal party of India. Communal parties are like weeds which will grow thick when there is no one is willing to put in the right work to keep the land clean and green for people to play and prosper. Bring in your daughter please and ask her to be a little more serious.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 2:41 pmWell said.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 9:33 amEverybody knows who is greedy for power. It's you. As for Arunachal, it is only a matter of time before there will be more trouble due to Congress infighting. You think Tuki will sit quiet for long. You have just missed annhilation by the skin of your teeth. And Mr. Modi cannot be blamed for unrest within your own party.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 10:58 amThe kind of thinking BJP employs in uprooting duly elected governments.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 6:44 pmBjp is far away from what it claims to be a disciplined body ,very concerned about the nation , zero corruption etc etc., They are nothing but a body supported by Multi national companies who want to control and rule the counrtry thru proxy and make the highest profits for them selves and thats why they fund these guys. the earlier this party and its followers are packed off the better for this nation and for the people at large...Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 1:34 pmHilarious, isn't it? Who is the original author of this script? Can someone remind Sonia and Rahul how many governments were toppled by Indira hi and Rahul hi between themselves?Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 1:36 pmKhujliwal is suffring from constant khujli. He never intended to govern, since he doesn't know how to govern and is just trying to shift the blame on others. His self righteousness is causing severe nausea now.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 4:00 pmCROCODILE TEARSReply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 2:18 pmTwo mistakes do make one correct.Reply
