BJP reacts to SC verdict on Arunachal Pradesh, says ‘strange’ to ask majority to sit in Opposition

The Supreme Court quashed the President's rule imposed in Arunachal Pradesh and restored the Congress government.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2016 7:51 pm
The Bharatiya Janata Party Wednesday termed the Supreme Court decision to restore the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh as “strange”. The party said the apex court verdict raises a question as to whether it strengthens democratic spirit or weakens it.

“It is a strange SC order as it asks the person with a majority to sit in Opposition and the one with minority support to run the government,” said
BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma.

WATCH VIDEO: Political Implications Of Supreme Court’s Arunachal Verdict

 

Earlier today, a five-judge Supreme Court bench quashed the President’s rule imposed in Arunachal Pradesh and all the decisions taken by the Governor leading to its imposition. The bench called the actions of Governor J P Rajkhowa as “illegal” and violative of the Constitutional provisions.

The apex court ordered status quo ante as prevailing on December 15, 2015, and restored the Nabam Tuki-led government.

Watch Video | SC restores Congress rule in Arunachal, Nabam Tuki welcomes the verdict

 

Even as the top court was hearing the matter, the proclamation was lifted and rebel Congress leader Kalikho Pul was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the new government.This is the first order by the Supreme Court reinstating a government in a state even after it had been replaced by a new government.

  1. I
    indian
    Jul 13, 2016 at 2:32 pm
    Minority rule?!
    Reply
    1. K
      Karma
      Jul 13, 2016 at 3:28 pm
      we all knew Modi plays a dirty game.. He keeps traveling like no tommoroow.. Africa, france, US -Banned for 10 years and only got okay to travel. as you can see he will not come back again!!.
      Reply
      1. C
        crickin
        Jul 13, 2016 at 3:04 pm
        Direct election to CM, PM, Mayor offices. Rule out numbers game to de-throne, Fixed term limit. No mid-terms, dethroning dramas. Election reforms needed. If things continue in same fashion, will lead to break-up of country.
        Reply
        1. L
          Loku
          Jul 13, 2016 at 9:17 pm
          After that all bhakts to be whipped by Modi for not trolling properly!
          Reply
          1. L
            Loku
            Jul 13, 2016 at 6:12 pm
            Looks like the collecrive criminal intelligence of all CHANAKYAN SCOUNDRELS IN THE BRAHMIN JOKERS PARTY was in vain.
            Reply
            1. L
              Loku
              Jul 13, 2016 at 9:16 pm
              Next dismissal of BJP in the center.
              Reply
              1. L
                Loku
                Jul 13, 2016 at 9:15 pm
                President should resign.
                Reply
                1. L
                  Loku
                  Jul 13, 2016 at 6:15 pm
                  Unless SC penalizes the criminals by arresting the President of India, Governor of AP and all those who conspired in BJP, such coups will continue. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;ARREST PRANAB MUKERJEE, GOVERNOR AND THOSE WHO CONSPIRED IN BJP.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;There should be deterrence.
                  Reply
                  1. T
                    Trun
                    Jul 13, 2016 at 2:59 pm
                    Isn't the same 30% sarkar us ruling us??
                    Reply
                    1. S
                      Shall
                      Jul 13, 2016 at 10:39 pm
                      With its movie dialog and Tuglaki farman's Indian judiciary has lost all its credibility
                      Reply
                      1. S
                        shakeel
                        Jul 13, 2016 at 1:56 pm
                        shame on pheku govt they has to accept gracefully what ever the judgement the court gives when it has come against pheku they start crying this is democracy and our judges are much more qualified than who ever is there in the pheku govt long live our judicial system
                        Reply
                        1. S
                          SubbuI
                          Jul 13, 2016 at 5:15 pm
                          BJP had it coming. What Feku and Gunda Shah think of them self? They can do any think with their black mail tactics and Sangh support? It is only beginlng of the end of their arrogance.lt;br/gt;First Arunachai. Then Utharakand and trying now in Himachal.trying finish opposition by any mean. lt;br/gt;Hare bai.kuch tho Sharam karo! NDEA is the Sangh's new stunt. It got the first kick.lt;br/gt;UPA Lao , Desh Bachao!
                          Reply
                          1. J
                            John
                            Jul 13, 2016 at 4:45 pm
                            Some thoughts: lt;br/gt;1. Supreme Court: Which side of the bed did you wake up on today, before the judgement? Common tax payer is the loser with all these laggards sitting in legal system.lt;br/gt;2. Congress: When you have MLAs complaining, pay attention, don’t send someone from Kerala for North East and someone from Kashmir to South , as state incharge…they are not as smart as you think they are and Rahul show some spine and lead people, don’t sail.lt;br/gt;3. BJP: People expect you to be better than Congress and don’t be as CHEEKY and CHEAP as Congress. People expect better discipline from you…show some cl..please, we gave u highest majority in 25 years and don’t be so eager and nervous.
                            Reply
                            1. A
                              anand
                              Jul 13, 2016 at 5:31 pm
                              It is quite strange the same Hon'ble Super Court turned its face the other side when the rights of 5 Crore people of Andhra pradesh were suppressed by the Parliament by the minority UPA govt which ped AP division bill closing the doors of Parliament , stopping live telecast. Where were these gentlemen then?
                              Reply
                              1. A
                                Anand Sudan
                                Jul 13, 2016 at 6:04 pm
                                As of now Nabam Tuki has no majority in the embly. How a leader who does not have the majority in the embly will remain as CM?It is strange that the apex court while restoring the TUki govt has not asked Tuki to prove his majority in the embly within a stited time. This is a serious flaw of the order of the court, It needs to be corrected.
                                Reply
                                1. J
                                  Javi Z
                                  Jul 14, 2016 at 12:43 am
                                  Where is smart Dr Subramanian Swamy to call the SC judges foreigners??
                                  Reply
                                  1. A
                                    ashok s
                                    Jul 13, 2016 at 11:00 pm
                                    Article fails to give clear picture as why bjp claims HV majority in the state.
                                    Reply
                                    1. A
                                      Ashish Biswas
                                      Jul 13, 2016 at 3:23 pm
                                      Supreme Court only sees legal loops. Goverenence is never an issue with courts. I think the Governor acted correctly. The Supreme could have ordered floor test. The SC decided to give judgement just before the Monsoon session of Parliament. What a coincidence. Another wash out of parliament session.
                                      Reply
                                      1. B
                                        Bijan Mohanty
                                        Jul 14, 2016 at 8:44 am
                                        It is also strange that majority govt. in Delhi is being obstructed to perform by Modi govt. and false cases are continuously being lodged against elected representatives. However, there is nothing strange in kicking out an illegal govt. supported by Modi in Arunachal Pradesh.
                                        Reply
                                        1. C
                                          cg
                                          Jul 13, 2016 at 9:01 pm
                                          democracy is not just about majority. it is also about an order, a process and discipline
                                          Reply
                                          1. D
                                            Daniel
                                            Jul 13, 2016 at 11:08 pm
                                            After Two Breaches of Indian Consution in Uttaranchal, and Arunachal Supreme Court Must Dismiss BJP Government immediately and call New Elections for Lokh Sabha in Case BJP Topples Delhi Governemnt which won by Record margins in Indian election history.
                                            Reply
                                            1. Load More Comments

