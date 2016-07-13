BJP reacts to SC verdict on Arunachal Pradesh, says ‘strange’ to ask majority to sit in Opposition

The Bharatiya Janata Party Wednesday termed the Supreme Court decision to restore the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh as “strange”. The party said the apex court verdict raises a question as to whether it strengthens democratic spirit or weakens it.
“It is a strange SC order as it asks the person with a majority to sit in Opposition and the one with minority support to run the government,” said
BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma.
WATCH VIDEO: Political Implications Of Supreme Court’s Arunachal Verdict
Earlier today, a five-judge Supreme Court bench quashed the President’s rule imposed in Arunachal Pradesh and all the decisions taken by the Governor leading to its imposition. The bench called the actions of Governor J P Rajkhowa as “illegal” and violative of the Constitutional provisions.
The apex court ordered status quo ante as prevailing on December 15, 2015, and restored the Nabam Tuki-led government.
Watch Video | SC restores Congress rule in Arunachal, Nabam Tuki welcomes the verdict
Even as the top court was hearing the matter, the proclamation was lifted and rebel Congress leader Kalikho Pul was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the new government.This is the first order by the Supreme Court reinstating a government in a state even after it had been replaced by a new government.
- Jul 13, 2016 at 2:32 pmMinority rule?!Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 3:28 pmwe all knew Modi plays a dirty game.. He keeps traveling like no tommoroow.. Africa, france, US -Banned for 10 years and only got okay to travel. as you can see he will not come back again!!.Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 3:04 pmDirect election to CM, PM, Mayor offices. Rule out numbers game to de-throne, Fixed term limit. No mid-terms, dethroning dramas. Election reforms needed. If things continue in same fashion, will lead to break-up of country.Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 9:17 pmAfter that all bhakts to be whipped by Modi for not trolling properly!Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 6:12 pmLooks like the collecrive criminal intelligence of all CHANAKYAN SCOUNDRELS IN THE BRAHMIN JOKERS PARTY was in vain.Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 9:16 pmNext dismissal of BJP in the center.Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 9:15 pmPresident should resign.Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 6:15 pmUnless SC penalizes the criminals by arresting the President of India, Governor of AP and all those who conspired in BJP, such coups will continue. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;ARREST PRANAB MUKERJEE, GOVERNOR AND THOSE WHO CONSPIRED IN BJP.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;There should be deterrence.Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 2:59 pmIsn't the same 30% sarkar us ruling us??Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 10:39 pmWith its movie dialog and Tuglaki farman's Indian judiciary has lost all its credibilityReply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 1:56 pmshame on pheku govt they has to accept gracefully what ever the judgement the court gives when it has come against pheku they start crying this is democracy and our judges are much more qualified than who ever is there in the pheku govt long live our judicial systemReply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 5:15 pmBJP had it coming. What Feku and Gunda Shah think of them self? They can do any think with their black mail tactics and Sangh support? It is only beginlng of the end of their arrogance.lt;br/gt;First Arunachai. Then Utharakand and trying now in Himachal.trying finish opposition by any mean. lt;br/gt;Hare bai.kuch tho Sharam karo! NDEA is the Sangh's new stunt. It got the first kick.lt;br/gt;UPA Lao , Desh Bachao!Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 4:45 pmSome thoughts: lt;br/gt;1. Supreme Court: Which side of the bed did you wake up on today, before the judgement? Common tax payer is the loser with all these laggards sitting in legal system.lt;br/gt;2. Congress: When you have MLAs complaining, pay attention, don’t send someone from Kerala for North East and someone from Kashmir to South , as state incharge…they are not as smart as you think they are and Rahul show some spine and lead people, don’t sail.lt;br/gt;3. BJP: People expect you to be better than Congress and don’t be as CHEEKY and CHEAP as Congress. People expect better discipline from you…show some cl..please, we gave u highest majority in 25 years and don’t be so eager and nervous.Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 5:31 pmIt is quite strange the same Hon'ble Super Court turned its face the other side when the rights of 5 Crore people of Andhra pradesh were suppressed by the Parliament by the minority UPA govt which ped AP division bill closing the doors of Parliament , stopping live telecast. Where were these gentlemen then?Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 6:04 pmAs of now Nabam Tuki has no majority in the embly. How a leader who does not have the majority in the embly will remain as CM?It is strange that the apex court while restoring the TUki govt has not asked Tuki to prove his majority in the embly within a stited time. This is a serious flaw of the order of the court, It needs to be corrected.Reply
- Jul 14, 2016 at 12:43 amWhere is smart Dr Subramanian Swamy to call the SC judges foreigners??Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 11:00 pmArticle fails to give clear picture as why bjp claims HV majority in the state.Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 3:23 pmSupreme Court only sees legal loops. Goverenence is never an issue with courts. I think the Governor acted correctly. The Supreme could have ordered floor test. The SC decided to give judgement just before the Monsoon session of Parliament. What a coincidence. Another wash out of parliament session.Reply
- Jul 14, 2016 at 8:44 amIt is also strange that majority govt. in Delhi is being obstructed to perform by Modi govt. and false cases are continuously being lodged against elected representatives. However, there is nothing strange in kicking out an illegal govt. supported by Modi in Arunachal Pradesh.Reply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 9:01 pmdemocracy is not just about majority. it is also about an order, a process and disciplineReply
- Jul 13, 2016 at 11:08 pmAfter Two Breaches of Indian Consution in Uttaranchal, and Arunachal Supreme Court Must Dismiss BJP Government immediately and call New Elections for Lokh Sabha in Case BJP Topples Delhi Governemnt which won by Record margins in Indian election history.Reply
