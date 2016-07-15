Arunachal Governor wants trust vote tomorrow, Speaker says not possible

Arunachal Pradesh acting Governor Tathagata Roy Friday asked Chief Minister Nabm Tuki to prove his majority in the state assembly tomorrow, rejecting his plea asking for more time.
The Speaker of the House, however, said it will not be possible to convene a session tomorrow at such a short notice.
CM Tuki today met Governor Roy and sought at least 10 days time to convene the assembly. Saying that MLAs won’t be able to attend the session on time, Tuki requested the governor to postpone the floor test.
“I met the Governor just now and submitted my representation requesting him to give sufficient time for the floor test,” Tuki told the media outside the Raj Bhavan.
Governor Roy, who recently took additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh after JP Rajkhowa went on medical leave, reinstated Tuki as chief minister and asked him to prove his majority in the House by July 16.
He also said that the proceedings will be recorded on video throughout, and the vote would be by division and not by voice vote.
Earlier this week, a five-judge constitution bench had quashed the President’s rule in Arunachal and restored status quo ante as of December 15, 2015.
- Jul 15, 2016 at 10:06 pmSince there has been no deterrence, the duffer Governor has taken law into his hands. ARREST THE GOVERNOR RIGHT NOW!Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 10:02 pmWhy is the Governor not yet arrested for unlawful activities and disrespecting the consution. What is preventing the SC to order an arrest and investigation. Is Iyer Bureau(IB) preventing free hand of SC to arrest the duffer Governor?Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 6:26 pmHow can the governor is paid off if he is asking the CM to prove that he is the majority leader in open? Lame isn't it? So you are what you are. Hate and lie monger.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 6:32 pmWhy governor and speaker are not give enough time.? Even atal bihari vajpai was given 13 days time to prove his majority.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 5:28 pmThis ex Sanghi Acting Governer will do every thing to topple Tuki government.Speaker is consutionally superior as for as embly functioning is concerned. If Roy takes law into his handlt;br/gt;Then Judicary is the only option again. Another lesson for Feku, Gunda and Ram Sanghi Madavlt;br/gt;Who are bent up on breaking India and it's democracy.Shame on you Feku. Why don't you vanish in Himachal as u did after your marriage.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 8:41 pmWhen a new government is formed you are given some reasonable time. But in this case, this guy already took oath as CM not even wasting a single day and now wants to use Congress muscle and money power to buy MLAs. Since he claims he has enough MLAs and he took the oath as the CM to protect the consution why does he need time to prove it. I think the governor knows and sees that this guy wants to buy the MLAs and then brutally become CM. What BJP did was wrong as per SC then let this guy prove he is the CM and majority leader. Why mess around? I think the governor knows the consution and is trying to protect it by not allowing time which in return does not allow horse trading.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 8:08 pmby the authority...hahaReply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 8:37 pmoutcome of the misused of power by the governor and national parties(B.J.P and congress)..don't let your state run whatever they like by themReply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 12:54 pmCongress happiness may be short lived.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 3:34 pmThe governor is made powerless. Now even chief minister who donot have the majority in the embly can can continue in power. It seems the speaker is all powerful. In Uttarakhand when some MLAs withdrer support to the Rawat govt, the speaker disqualified them, even while a no confidence motion was pending against the speaker. Now on the strength of the apex court the CM is flouting the directives of the Governor who is the consutional head of the state. It is regretful that the recent order of the apex court has made the governor powerless.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 4:24 pmYes, the speaker is more powerful than the governor.Reply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 12:43 amThis is what we call coup in a Democratic countryReply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 11:35 pmNow how he is going to prove his mejority as his own partymen left is a big question mark.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 2:53 pmFor all said and done the battle is over ungracefully it would have been more graceful if he governor accorded to the reasonable request for more time for convening the session. It could have been sweeter victory after giving congress more time and bops pority would have risen more. But the impatient power hungry jokers don't believe in such decencies as the sangies brought up is like a spoiled arrogant gangsters. Anyway the victory won't be sweet and definitely it will be a short one too.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 5:02 pmVery sad to see how BJP emasculated a democratically elected government. It is another matter that the congress may win or loose. But that doesn't give any right to BJP to use extra consutional mechanism to bring down an elected government.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;BJP needs to ask how different are they from Indra hi who started this w Governor led undermining of elected governments. ItReply
- Jul 16, 2016 at 4:37 pmNo, by your father.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 4:33 pmTHe Governor should be sacked.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 5:10 pmGive him more time to indulge in horse trading. If governor does not do it he is overstepping his power and Will be hauled up by SC. All in the name of rule of law and democracy where governor is pulled up for minor infraction but CMs (Rawat and Tuki) are allowed to rule even after losing majority or on manufactured majority by illegal disqualification. Long live democracy and rule of law. Long live SC which is repository of wisdom and guardinan of consution.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 3:31 pmGovernor is a BJP agent and supreme court should reprimand him again.Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 7:39 pmColor of congress....Reply
- Jul 15, 2016 at 4:30 pmCongress is afraid of losing trust vote, otherwise they would have said Yes to Governor's directions.Reply
