Amit Shah sounds NDA’s poll bugle in Bihar with Parivartan Rath

The BJP chief in a dig at Nitish Kumar said “What did you do with George Fernandes and Jitan Ram Manjhi?”

Accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “dashing” dreams of socialist leaders Jayprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur by joining hands with Congress, BJP chief Amit Shah today sounded the bugle for coming Bihar poll.

“Nitish Kumar dashed dreams of mentor Jayprakash Narayan as well socialist leader Karpoori Thakur by joining hands with Congress for the sake of power,” Shah said at an NDA rally at historic Gandhi maidan before flagging off “Parivartan Rath” in different parts of the state.

Charging Kumar with “backstabbing” the mandate of people given to NDA in 2010 elections, Shah took potshots at him for joining hands with archrival Lalu Prasad for the sake of power.

The NDA rally showed a picture of unity with top leaders of the constituents present on the dias.

LJP President and Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan, former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader and Union Minister of State Upendra Kushwaha, Union Minister Ananth Kumar and several BJP leaders of the state as well of national level were present at the dais with Shah.

Shah flagged off 160 rath (chariot) which he called as “Dhoot” (representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) which would roll across Bihar spreading message of development under NDA at the Centre and also “expose” the “unholy” alliance of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad.

While painting a dim picture of secular alliance of Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad and Congress, Shah highlighted the performance of Modi government in past one year which he said would be repeated in Bihar too by the future NDA government.

