Amit Shah did not violate the model code: BJP

BJP on Thursday came out in defence of Amit Shah, saying Narendra Modi’s close aide, who was censured by the Election Commission for controversial poll speeches, did not violate the Model Code of Conduct.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, at the same time, welcomed the poll panel’s action against Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan, alleging the SP leader made provocative speeches seeking to spark communal tension.

“The Election Commission’s orders are final. But as far as my understanding….in case of Amit Shah, I have checked and re-checked all his speeches and it was not at all a violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” he said.

“Yes, in case of Azam Khan it was evident. He challenged the authority of the Election Commission. He gave provocative speeches…. seeking (to create) a communal divide,” Prasad said.

The Commission had censured Shah and Khan for making controversial remarks during the poll campaigning.

The EC’s decision came days after it had banned the two leaders from campaigning in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to the EC order, Shah had said he would abide by the poll panel’s decision while comparing himself with the “best bowler” who also bowls a no-ball.

“The intention in my speeches was not to violate the model code. It is the Election Commission’s prerogative to interpret my speeches. The Election Commission is the supreme body and I will abide by its decision. When any bowler bowls, he also throws a no-ball,” he has said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App