Jan Akrosh Diwas: Opposition parties angry as they couldn’t hide black money, says Babul Supriyo

In the wake of ‘Akrosh Diwas’ called by the Congress Party on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo on Monday alleged that the opposition parties are angry as they were not given time to hide their black money. “The opposition parties are not angry because the government was not prepared for the implementation of demonetisation. They are angry as they were not given time to hide their black money. The leaders who have stashed their money abroad are facing difficulties. The Prime Minister never said that he will remove the problems like magic. He has demanded 50 days time. He has said its initial pain for a very long-term gain. Let’s move towards it,” he told ANI.

The Congress made it clear that it has not called for a ‘Bharat bandh’ but will hold protests across the country against demonetization. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was spreading misinformation that the grand old party and other parties have called for a ‘Bharat bandh’. “The Opposition parties will hold protests across the country by observing Jan Aakrosh Diwas”, he said.

The protest comes as the deadlock continues in Parliament with the government refusing to agree to a discussion in the Lok Sabha that ends in a vote. The ruling dispensation has also rejected the opposition’s demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in the Rajya Sabha over the demonetisation move.

