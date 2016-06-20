Dalit Congress worker accuses Ajay Maken of hurling abuses

“I told him (Rahul) my son died and I am a party worker, but Maken ji didn’t visit my place. Rahul ji asked Ajay ji to visit my place. He (Maken) thought I was complaining against him,” he said. (Source: ANI) “I told him (Rahul) my son died and I am a party worker, but Maken ji didn’t visit my place. Rahul ji asked Ajay ji to visit my place. He (Maken) thought I was complaining against him,” he said. (Source: ANI)

Congress worker Dharmpal Natkhat on Monday accused Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Ajay Maken of hurling abuses at him and alleged that the ill-treatment was meted out to him as he is a Dalit.

Recalling the sequence of events which led to this episode, Natkhat said that he had come to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his 46th birthday.

“I told him (Rahul) my son died and I am a party worker, but Ajay Maken ji didn’t visit my place. Rahul ji asked Ajay ji to visit my place. He (Ajay Maken) thought I was complaining against him. He called me after half-an-hour and started abusing me. I was treated like that because I am a Dalit,” Natkhat said.

“What wrong did I do? I met Sonia ji. I have lodged an FIR in this regard at the Mandir Marg police station,” he added.

Natkhat further said that he got threatening calls to withdraw the complaint against Maken.

“They told me if I am seen anywhere nearby the AICC, my second son would be killed. Where should I go now?.. It was shocking that he used such languages,” he added.

“I said I won’t take back the complaint even if it costs my life. Even Oscar (Fernandes) ji came to my place. I am thankful to him. He (Maken) drinks in the evening and doesn’t remain in his senses. I asked him not to drink considering his age,” he added.

