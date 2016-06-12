Ahead of BJP meet in Allahabad, poster war around venue

A ‘poster war’ in which BJP MP Varun Gandhi seems to have the lead could overshadow the party’s two-day national executive meet, meant to sound the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh and highlight the Centre’s achievement in the last two years.
While the party’s official hoarding welcoming delegates to Kayasth Pathsala Maidan in Allahabad carry pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union ministers, chief ministers and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also displayed prominently are Varun Gandhi, Sanjay Joshi and Shatrughan Sinha, who has openly criticised the leadership in the past.
The BJP leadership seemed keen to downplay the posters, though privately, some leaders feared this could dilute the conclave’s message.
“No one becomes a leader by putting their posters. Leaders who have become BJP’s chief ministers, be it Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Lal Khattar or Raghubar Das, were not leaders on posters,” BJP general secretary Arun Singh said.
Indicating the leadership’s unhappiness over posters featuring Varun, a senior leader said, “You cannot have your
face larger than top leaders. There is a hierarchy and a disciplined party member has to keep that in mind.”
Singh, too, cautioned: “One has to be balanced. It has always boomeranged.” According to Singh, the BJP officially sanctioned pictures of Modi, Shah, Parliamentary board members, CMs, state presidents and Margdarshak Mandal members for posters.
On the billboards, Varun is seen sharing space with Modi, Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and fellow MP Poonam Mahajan. While there is no demand to project him as the CM candidate, there are slogans like “Gundagardi na bhrashtachar, abki baar BJP sarkar — Mission 265.”
The leadership is also learnt to be unhappy that Modi’s bete noire Joshi, Sinha and party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi have found space on posters. A poster with Joshi’s photo even suggests he has been ignored by the BJP leadership.
Also in town are huge banners of Union Minister Smriti Irani and party MP Yogi Adityanath, whose names were doing the rounds as possible CM candidates.
One general secretary, when asked about the posters, said, “It is irrelevant. The BJP has not put up any of them. It could be that their supporters put them up.”
But he admitted that the move could “backfire”. “BJP’s CMs or campaign leaders are decided at the parliamentary board meeting,” he said.
- Jun 12, 2016 at 6:32 amThe poster war in Allahbad is sign to show that all is not well within BJP regarding its strategy for polls in UP. There will be no advantage for BJP to repeat about what it has dond in the past two years at Naional level ,unlesx it can show ,how the people of UP have benefited from the same. If not anything else ,at least BJP should refrain from making any committments for construction of Temple in Ajodhia ,under pressure from its saffron brigade ,as the same willhave adverse effect in the Centre also and other parties will get an opportunity to label the party as communal. as has been done in the past. As the state of UP is being ruled by a young CM ,thete is no harm for the party to project Varu hi as the contender for the post ,if he is claiming to be aspirant for the same. As otherwise also no other elderly leader .of BJP appears to be interested in being the helm of affairs in tbe State .Mr Rajnath Singh can lead the campaign and by projecting young leader like Varun hi as CM candidate can try to make inroads into the stage and if there is some dissidence in the party at State level ,that will also be taken care of by the said decesion.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 12:00 pmLIZ MATHEW reporting on her favourite topic HAS TO show controversies, or problems or anything that is negative. If there is no issues, manufacture one, seems to be the idea in such write-ups.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 5:13 amCMs or PMs are not made through poster campaign. Poster boys do not become CMs or PM. Had it been so, Pappuji would have been making official visits to Italy and USA. Anybody or his/her supporters resorting to this strategy is committing ber, and harming the very interest for which they might be struggling to fight for. It is time to slog for the sake of the general public , society and the country. It is time to uplift their lives. It is time to make them feel proud to be Indian. It is time to make them take pride in their social workers and political leaders. Anybody doing anything else would be left behind.Reply