Achuthanandan’s discontent comes to fore, dismisses Kerala CM’s remark

CPI(M) veteran V S Achuthanandan’s discontent over certain issues came to fore on Monday when he virtually dismissed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remark that the former had assumed office as Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission.

“Ask the persons who made the appointment”, was his curt reply when reporters asked him why he was not taking charge as the chairman of the commission.

During a brief interaction with media, the former chief minister also did not respond when reporters pointed out to him that Vijayan had stated that he (Achuthanandan) has assumed the office.

Delay in allotting staff and office for the commission was stated to be reason for the Marxist leader’s discontent.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Achuthanandan had informed the government that he had assumed charge.

“There is no confusion over the matter. He had informed government in writing that he had assumed charge,” he said while responding to questions in this regard.

The order on the constitution of the commission was issued on August 6 and in continuation of that, an order detailing the staff pattern and terms and reference of the commission was issued on August 30.

