AAP Punjab chief tweets: Navjot Sidhu and wife most welcome in party

Minutes after BJP’s nominated Rajya Sabha member Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the Upper House, Aam Aadmi Party Punjab convener Sucha Singh Chotepur took to Twitter on Monday to welcomed to former cricketer and his wife to the party. The tweet came amid rumours of him deciding to join AAP.

A source close to Sidhu told the Indian Express that he will soon decide upon whether to join Aam Aadmi Party before Punjab Assembly elections scheduled in 2017.

His wife and BJP MLA in Punjab, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, is also expected to join AAP along with her husband.

Chotepur tweeted: “Appreciate Navjot Sidhu and Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu Move,looking forward for their Welcome to @AAPPunjab2017 @AamAadmiParty @DrDrnavjotsidhu”

Appreciate Navjot Sidhu and Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu Move,looking forward for their Welcome to @AAPPunjab2017@AamAadmiParty@DrDrnavjotsidhu — Sucha Singh Chotepur (@SChotepur) July 18, 2016

Navjot Sidhu, however, has not confirmed that he will be joining AAP or not. In a statement to news agency ANI, he said: “In the war of right or wrong, you can’t afford to be neutral rather than being self-centered. Punjab’s interest is paramount.”

With closure of every window leading to Punjab the purpose stands defeated, now a mere burden. I prefer not to carry it: Navjot Singh Sidhu — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2016

AAP campaign in Punjab is on a full-swing as the party eyes to defeat ruling BJP-SAD alliance riding on allegations of rampant drug abuse in the state. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also seen offering ‘Sewa’ at popular Sikh shrine ‘Harmandar Sahib’ or Golden Temple on Sunday.

