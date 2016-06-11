AAP criticizes Vijender Gupta’s ‘stand’, says wife’s corruption charges has made him ‘restless’

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, standing on the bench, having verbal spat with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (unseen) in the Assembly in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo / TV GRAB) Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, standing on the bench, having verbal spat with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (unseen) in the Assembly in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo / TV GRAB)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday took a strong exception to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta’s ‘stand’ in Delhi Assembly by perching himself atop a desk, saying ‘it is the frustration of his wife’s name cropping-up in corruption’.

“The allegations of corruption on his wife, which is an observation by the CIC, I think that restlessness is clearly visible in Vijender Gupta’s action. If his wife is involved in corruption, then it is his moral responsibility not to defend his wife but be with the people of Delhi,” Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra told reporters.

Mishra also advised Gupta to put same effort in front of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since he is directly controlling these bodies.

“The approach Vijender Gupta ji is adopting in the Delhi Assembly, he should put half of this effort in front of ACB and the Prime Minister, since these agencies come diectly under him,” he said.

Noting that there are four FIRs pending against former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit in ACB, Mishra asked Gupta as to why there has been no action till date.

“You don’t take stand against corruption by standing on the desk. I feel the way R.P Singh ji faced the heat of BJP for his action in the same way Vijendra Gupta will be facing party’s backlash,” he said.

Delhi BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Gupta yesterday stood on the bench in protest against the Speaker for allegedly not giving him a chance to speak when the assembly was in session.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the incident on Twitter, described the incident as “shocking”.

“BJP has no respect for democratic institutions like Legislative Assembly. Look at BJP’s Leader of Opposition’s conduct,” Kejriwal said on Twitter.

